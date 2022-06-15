With oppressive humidity joining temperatures approaching triple digits Tuesday, Fort Wayne FC coach Mike Avery planned around FIFA-mandated hydration breaks in both halves of the club’s 4-0 victory over the Dayton Dutch Lions in USL League Two Valley Division play at Bishop Dwenger’s Shields Field.
“The focus was, if we think of it in quarters, just win every quarter, and I think we did that,” Avery said. “That was the idea, can we just win each quarter.”
That plan worked for Fort Wayne (5-3), as the club scored in the first and second part of both halves. Tom Abrahamsson’s free kick in the second minute got the hosts on the board almost immediately, and Ben Barkley’s redirect of a centering feed from Hilary Odhiambo in the 23rd put FWFC up 2-0 almost immediately into the second so-called “quarter.”
Fort Wayne FC completed the feat again after halftime, with Riley Lynch potting a feed from Riku Moriyasu past the sprawling Dayton keeper in the 52nd before Max Amoako capped the scoring in the 80th minute off a Nkosi Graham assist.
The victory – the first USL League Two home win in club history – drew Fort Wayne within one point of idle South Bend (5-1-1), which leads the Valley Division with 16 points.
Fort Wayne handed Dayton (0-6-1) its fourth straight shutout, extending the Dutch Lions’ goalless streak to 390 minutes. While Dayton did mount the occasional attack, Joe Bowles – returning from a pair of injuries that kept him out since the second game of the season – didn’t even need to record an official save to earn his clean sheet.
“That was a great game because he wasn’t getting peppered all night long, so he eased his way back into it,” Avery said.
And as Avery explained, the chances Dayton created stemmed almost exclusively from momentary breaks in focus from his squad. Fort Wayne dictated the tempo, dominating possession and keeping the ball on the Lions’ side of the field for lengthy stretches on numerous occasions.
“It was all about our concentration level,” Avery said. “Anything they had happen in their favor was because we had a slight mental lapse. When it’s that hot out and things are that slow paced sometimes, it’s very natural that you might take a lazy touch.
“Then all of a sudden somebody jumps on it and it becomes more of a problem. That’s a great lesson for the guys, just staying tuned in, staying connected and really staying focused. That was a mental exercise as much as anything.”
With just six games left, each opportunity to win – and earn three standings points – is crucial.
“Very quickly, there’s not a lot of games left because of the rapid-fire succession of them,” Avery said. “In a couple weeks we’ll get South Bend again, and I think we’ll have a chance to stay within reach and maybe even pass them. It’s all going to start coming down to it at the end. We’re happy to stay in the hunt and get a win at home.”