Joe Kouadio scored twice in the first half, Sebastian Chalbaud added a second-half brace and Fort Wayne FC knocked off FC Buffalo, 4-0, in USL League Two Valley Division play at Williamsville South Athletic Field in Williamsville, N.Y.
Kouadio opened the scoring for Fort Wayne FC (2-0-0) with what proved the game-winning goal and doubled up before halftime to put the visitors up 2-0 at the break and spoil the first USL2 home match in club history for FC Buffalo (0-1-1).
Chalbaud converted a penalty kick late in the second half before adding his second goal of the year in the 92nd minute.
Fort Wayne moved back into first place in the Valley Division with six points, three clear of Kings Hammer FC, a 2-1 winner over Cleveland Force SC on Friday.
Fort Wayne, now unbeaten in nine straight Valley Division matches dating back to last season, got a second straight shutout in division play from goalkeeper Aurie Briscoe. FWFC currently holds a 493-minute shutout streak against Valley opponents, including five straight shutouts in the division.