Fort Wayne FC prolonged its postseason aspirations with its 2-2 draw against the South Bend Lions on Saturday in USL League Two Valley Division play at Shields Field at Bishop Dwenger.
Trailing by a goal entering the final 10 minutes, Michael Adedokun’s header found the back of the net in the 81st minute off a corner kick from substitute Geni Kanyane to give Fort Wayne (6-3-2) its 20th standings point of the season.
South Bend (7-2-2, 23 points) pulled into a tie with Kings Hammer FC (7-2-2) atop the Valley Division.
“It was obviously important, because it keeps us alive,” Fort Wayne FC coach Mike Avery said. “I was really proud of the guys. To fight back and find a goal was a character check.”
Riley Lynch opened the scoring in the 29th minute with his team-high fifth goal in league play. With the match tied 1-1 at the break thanks to Tim Noeding’s free kick in the 36th, Kaanan Dos Santos put South Bend up a goal just three minutes into the second half.
With two Valley Division clubs qualifying for the USL2 playoffs, Fort Wayne FC remains alive for a playoff berth, though the club needs to make up three standings points on either South Bend or Kings Hammer with just three matches left.
“All we can do is what we’ve done all year,” Avery said. “We just need to focus on the next game. I just want us to keep going and see what we can do.”
Fort Wayne plays host to Toledo Villa FC on Wednesday.