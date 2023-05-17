Throughout his tenure as the head coach of Fort Wayne FC, Mike Avery has stressed the importance of building relationships. Avery, his players and management strengthened their relationship with the club’s fan base Wednesday night at the second annual Meet the Team Night at Hop River Brewing Co.
“It gives our guys an opportunity to interact with our closest, most fervent supporters,” Avery said. “It also gets them out in front of people in a way where they start to see themselves as a model. It’s great training for their career. They make it as a pro, and these things become part of what they do. All of these things tie together. It’s always team-building in some way.”
Nearly the entire FWFC roster attended the event, including standouts from last year’s club such as captain Alex Frank, USL League Two All-Central Conference defender Tom Abrahamsson and northeast Indiana native Reid Sproat, the lone player to play for the club in all three seasons.
Newcomers such as A.J. Cousins and Aurie Briscoe, the starting goalkeeper in the club’s season-opening victory over Kings Hammer FC on Saturday, also connected with the fans, as well as Joe Kouadio, whose hamstring injury limited him to just two matches during his first run with Fort Wayne FC in the club’s inaugural season.
Kouadio stayed in Dayton last summer while attending Wright State and played for fellow Valley Division squad Dayton Dutch Lions FC. But he returned to Fort Wayne and reunited with Avery, his coach at Valparaiso before the school disbanded its men’s program.
“It’s day and night,” Kouadio said of the differences between the two clubs. “This is much more professional. No offense to (Dayton), but it was just getting lads together and having a kick-around. Here, we have a vision, we have a goal, and everyone wants to achieve that goal.
“Fort Wayne, they do it differently. It’s amazing. The fans here are different.”
Among those in attendance Wednesday was the 3 Rivers Regiment, the club’s primary supporting group of fans who position themselves behind the Fort Wayne bench at all home games.
“It’s definitely a good turnout,” Regiment member Jordan Hawkins said. “It shows that even the growth from last year, the city is starting to embrace the team.”
While the club indicated that details regarding a friendly before the next USL2 match June 11 were getting finalized, Avery explained the importance of Wednesday’s event as Fort Wayne FC plays its next four league matches on the road.
“They will see the difference,” Avery said. “They will come back with a new appreciation for what we have here, and we like that part.”