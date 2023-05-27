A first half brace from Sebastian Chalbaud gave Fort Wayne FC a 2-1 win over Toledo Villa FC on Saturday at Paul Hotmer Field on the campus of the University of Toledo.
Fort Wayne (3-0-1) stayed unbeaten after four rounds in USL League Two Valley Division play, with the club’s 10 points five better than second-place Cleveland Force SC.
Chalbaud scored in the 26th minute and again in the 43rd to give Fort Wayne a 2-0 lead at halftime. The visitors would go down to 10 men after a red card in the 55th minute, and Toledo (0-1-0) would halve the deficit thanks to Eli Shope’s tally in the 65th minute.
But Aurie Briscoe would remain strong in goal from that point, allowing just the single goal to keep Fort Wayne unbeaten in its last 11 matches against Valley Division foes dating back to last season.
Cleveland (1-1-2, 5 points) notched its first win of the year in impressive fashion, earning a 5-0 victory over the Dayton Dutch Lions (0-1-0). Kings Hammer (1-1-1, 4 points) tied FC Buffalo (0-1-2, 2 points), 1-1, in the other Valley Division matchup on Saturday.
Fort Wayne will next play June 3 at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium in a friendly match against Liquid Football of the Midwest Premier League.