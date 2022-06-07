Fort Wayne FC will host FC Cincinnati 2 from MLS Next at Bishop Dwenger’s Shields Field in a friendly match at 7 p.m. today. The parking lot opens for tailgating at 5:30 p.m., with gates open at 6 p.m.
FWFC (4-2-0, 12 points) stands in first place in the USL League Two Valley Division, two points clear of the South Bend Lions (3-1-1, 10 points). FC Cincinnati 2 (6-7-1, 19 points) resides in sixth place in the 14-team MLS Next Eastern Conference.
Having just finished 3-1 in a four-game road trip, Fort Wayne returns to Valley Division play Saturday when South Bend travels to Shields Field.
BASEBALL
Diamondbacks sign Keuchel
The Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to a minor league contract with former Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke Thursday to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the move has not been announced. The left-hander was recently released by the Chicago White Sox after having a 2-5 record with a 7.88 ERA through eight starts. He was in the final season of a $55 million, three-year deal.
COLLEGES
Tebow placed on College Hall ballot
Tim Tebow, who led Florida to two national championships and won the 2007 Heisman Trophy, is among the former players making a first appearance on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot. Some of the other former players on the ballot for the first time are quarterback Alex Smith of Utah, wide receiver Justin Blackmon of Oklahoma State, running back Ki-Jana Carter of Penn State, linebacker Luke Kuechly of Boston College and defensive lineman Dewey Selmon of Oklahoma.
Sooners back in softball finals
Jocelyn Alo hit two homers, including a grand slam, and No. 1 seed Oklahoma beat No. 5 UCLA 15-0 in the second game of a doubleheader in Oklahoma City to advance to the Women’s College World Series finals. Oklahoma will defend its national title against either No. 7 Oklahoma State or Texas.
FOOTBALL
Donald gets raise of $40 million
All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald is getting a big raise to stay with the Los Angeles Rams under a reworked contract through 2024, the NFL Network reported.
Crennel retires from coaching
Romeo Crennel announced his retirement Monday, ending a 39-year NFL coaching career highlighted by five Super Bowl titles. Crennel, spent the past eight seasons with the Houston Texans. He turns 75 on June 18.
GOLF
St. Andrews to honor Nicklaus
Jack Nicklaus is returning to St. Andrews to become an honorary citizen. Nicklaus won two of his three British Open titles at St. Andrews, and he chose the Old Course in 2005 to play his final major championship. The only other Americans to be awarded honorary citizenship in St. Andrews are Bobby Jones in 1958 and Benjamin Franklin in 1759. The ceremony will be July 12.
HOCKEY
Bruins fire coach after playoff exit
The Boston Bruins have fired coach Bruce Cassidy several weeks after losing in the first round of the playoffs. The Bruins made the playoffs in each of Cassidy’s six seasons behind the bench since taking over in February 2017.