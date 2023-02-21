As Fort Wayne FC continues to announce who will play for the club in 2023, USL League Two on Tuesday announced when those players will suit up in league action, officially announcing the 2023 season schedule. Bishop D’Arcy Stadium on the campus of the University of Saint Francis will serve as the club’s home field, with FWFC’s league opener slated for Saturday, May 13 against Kings Hammer FC.
Fort Wayne will play once again in the Valley Division, joining Kings Hammer, Toledo Villa FC, Dayton Dutch Lions FC and Cleveland Force SC as holdovers from 2022. The Valley Division will welcome one new club to its ranks in FC Buffalo, which moved to USL 2 after playing in the NPSL since 2009.
In all, FWFC will play a 12-game regular season, facing each opponent home and away. In addition, Fort Wayne will play Kings Hammer and Dayton a third time to round out the schedule. An email to season ticket holders last week said that the club would also play four friendly matches.
The Valley Division will crown a new champion this season, as the South Bend Lions, who won last year’s title on a tiebreaker over Kings Hammer, will move back to the Great Lakes Division for 2023. South Bend and Fort Wayne both played in the Great Lakes Division in 2021.
In addition to the home opener, Kings Hammer will play in Fort Wayne on June 11, with Buffalo (June 18), Cleveland (June 25) and Toledo (July 2) to follow on successive Sundays. Dayton will also play at D’Arcy on June 28th, while Fort Wayne will travel to Carrollton, Oh. to face Dayton on June 6 and June 14.
To date, Fort Wayne FC has announced four players from the 2022 squad returning to the club for 2023 pending league and federation approval – All-Central Conference defender Tom Abrahamsson; defender Reid Sproat, a Leo graduate; attacking midfielder Beto Anaya and midfielder Alexandre Frank.
Schedule
May 13: vs. Kings Hammer FC
May 20: at FC Buffalo
May 23: at Cleveland Force SC
May 27: at Toledo Villa FC
June 6: at Dayton Dutch Lions FC
June 11: vs. Kings Hammer FC
June 14: at Dayton Dutch Lions FC
June 18: vs. FC Buffalo
June 25: vs. Cleveland Force SC
June 28: vs. Dayton Dutch Lions
July 2: vs. Toledo Villa FC
July 11: at Kings Hammer FC