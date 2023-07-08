Two goals in three minutes proved to be the difference for Northern Indiana FC, which was a 2-1 winner over Fort Wayne FC at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium on Saturday.
NIFC tallied goals in the 14th and 16th minutes, and Seth Antwi pulled Fort Wayne (10-2-2 across all competitions) within one after converting a penalty in the 34th minute.
But FWFC could not find an equalizer, as Aleksandar Mihov’s penalty kick deep in second half stoppage time banged off the crossbar.
Fort Wayne saw its eight-match shutout streak across all competitions come to an end, with the first goal ending a streak of 761 minutes since the club last allowed a goal.
NIFC is coached by Mamba Chisoni, who was hired by Saint Francis to be its men's soccer coach in March. The Cougars play at Bishop D'Arcy Stadium.
Fort Wayne wraps it’s USL League Two Valley Division slate in Cincinnati against Kings Hammer on Tuesday before returning home for an international friendly against Atlante FC from Mexico City on Thursday.