Kings Hammer FC forward Reece Allbaugh scored in second-half stoppage time to forge a 1-1 draw against visiting Fort Wayne FC on Saturday in USL League Two Valley Division play at the Mustang Athletic Complex at Bishop Brossart High School in Alexandria, Ky.
The late equalizer foiled the hopes of Fort Wayne FC (6-3-1) standing alone atop the Valley Division. Rather, the draw, coupled with South Bend’s 2-1 home victory against Cleveland Force SC, puts the two clubs on 19 points, though South Bend (6-2-1) has a game in hand.
Beto Anaya scored his first USL2 goal of the season to put Fort Wayne up 1-0 in the 53rd minute. Fort Wayne and South Bend will battle in the season’s third St. Joe Rivers Derby this coming Saturday at Shields Field at Bishop Dwenger. Each club holds a 2-1 road victory in the series this year.