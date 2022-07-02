Fort Wayne FC’s playoff hopes are likely on the line when the club plays host to the rival South Bend Lions at Shields Field at 7 p.m. today. Coach Mike Avery stressed to his players this week the importance of balancing the heat of the USL League Two Valley Division rivalry against maintaining composure.
With good reason.
Frustrations voiced by players and supporters from both sides near the end of the June 11 matchup at Shields Field, a 2-1 win for the Lions that pushed them to the top of the division standings, solidified the St. Joseph Rivers Derby as a rivalry with major ramifications.
South Bend (7-2-1, 22 points) would likely secure a playoff berth with a victory tonight. Fort Wayne (6-3-1, 19 points) could draw level with the Lions by winning.
Kings Hammer FC (7-2-2, 23 points) leapfrogged South Bend with a 5-1 victory Friday over Toledo Villa FC.
“We understand it’s a big game in the standings and a big game for our fans,” Avery said. “We want to match the intensity of the moment but not be emotional. I think we just try to take things step by step and we don’t look too far ahead.
“I think the guys are aware of where we sit in relation to other teams in the standings. We hoped we would be playing at the end of the year in games that really matter. If we’re able to win (tonight), we control our destiny a bit more.”
With the season nearly 2 months old, the club continues to focus on developing its youth – nearly all players are college age – and keeping them as comfortable as possible through team-building activities and an exploration of Fort Wayne away from the pitch.
Fort Wayne FC has a 7-3-3 overall record this year, including three friendlies, and Avery has witnessed his players form bonds he hopes will last well after their time donning a Fort Wayne FC jersey concludes.
“They really are a tight-knit group and they really lean on each other,” Avery said.
“We don’t ever see one of them. We always see a group of them. We want the experience to be enjoyable.”
The impact of playing in front of the Valley Division’s largest crowds – about 1,600 per game; on some nights, they draw up to 10 times the fans of other teams – gives FWFC players and staff an appreciation for playing in this city.
“Obviously you see it when you walk in; … I tell them we play hard every day in practice when there’s no one watching,” Avery said. “But given the choice, we want a crowd there and we’re very fortunate to have one there.”