Fort Wayne FC’s fledgling rivalry with Kings Hammer FC hasn’t featured a playoff matchup yet – Fort Wayne FC is in just in its third year and yet to make the postseason – but it’s continuing to intensify.
And, perhaps, that rivalry is tilting in Fort Wayne FC’s favor.
It won 2-0 on Sunday amid inclement weather at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium, giving it a 3-2-1 all-time record and a 7-6 advantage in goals against Kings Hammer FC, which plays out of Cincinnati. Fort Wayne FC had never before defeated Kings Hammer by multiple goals.
Fort Wayne (4-0-2) is atop the USL League Two standings with 14 points. Second-place Toledo (3-1-1) has 10 and Kings Hammer (2-2-3) has nine.
Goalkeeper Aurie Briscoe and defender Rodolfo Sulia are leaving to train with Puerto Rico’s national team, which has a Gold Cup qualifier Saturday against Suriname in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and they left in style by helping to preserve Sunday’s shutout.
“We’re really excited for them,” Fort Wayne FC coach Mike Avery said. “We also understand that that’s part of the rotation and why we build the squad with depth. I think Aurie and Rodolfo are in a very good spot. I think they’re backups in the Puerto Rico team, but if they get called on, they’ll be ready.”
Sean Karani’s goal in the 15th minute put Fort Wayne up 1-0. Gijs Hovius assisted on the score, leading Karani through the Kings Hammer defense. His shot with two defenders on his back sailed past the Kings Hammer goalkeeper, giving Fort Wayne the lead for good in helping trim FWFC’s magic number to secure a playoff spot to 11 points.
Tom Abrahamsson’s penalty kick in the 78th minute provided some breathing room, helping secure a Man of the Match-worthy performance out of the returning USL2 All-Conference defender after he stifled numerous Kings Hammer attacks down Fort Wayne’s right side.
“It’s my first goal (of the season), and the first goal contributing to a win is a very good feeling,” Abrahamsson said. “Today we were lucky to score early, we didn’t concede and then we created chances.
“We need to prove that the club is ready to go to the next level, and to do that, we need to try to have as good a season as possible, and that’s us winning games.”
After departing Dayton on Tuesday, having played the Dutch Lions to a scoreless draw, Avery thought maybe his squad was “on the wobble a little bit.” Multiple missed opportunities to get a goal, coupled with some struggles playing in windy, rainy conditions – ones that Fort Wayne encountered again Sunday – left Avery curious as to how his squad would play against one of the better teams in the Valley Division.
As it turned out, his squad handled the challenges of the weather and Kings Hammer just fine.
“We knew we had a really good opponent coming in tonight,” Avery said. “I thought we played really engaged tonight. It was hard for both teams to move the ball because it was really slippery out there, but we created a lot of good chances.
“We’ve had great goalkeeping from Aurie, and I think the whole group, not just the backs but the whole defensive unit, have been really solid. I really just want to get three points on Wednesday (in Dayton).”