Needing to win its final three games to keep its postseason hopes alive, Fort Wayne FC took the first step toward that goal Wednesday, blanking Toledo Villa FC 3-0 in USL League Two Valley Division play at Shields Field at Bishop Dwenger.
“It was important to first of all get the result that we needed, to get the win,” Fort Wayne FC coach Mike Avery said. “Then if you get a couple extra goals, that can be important down the stretch run. In a lot of ways, we checked all the boxes we needed.”
And defender Tom Abrahamsson checked the first box – namely, sending in a nearly perfect cross from the top right corner of the 18-yard box. His pass found the head of Victor Claudel, who posited the ball past the Toledo keeper in the 26th minute to put Fort Wayne (7-3-2) up 1-0.
With FWFC continuing to pressure the defense of Toledo Villa (4-8), Max Amoako doubled the hosts’ lead in the 30th minute. Seven minutes later Riley Lynch scored his team-high sixth goal of the USL2 campaign, slipping through the Toledo defense to receive a well-timed pass from Michael Adedokun.
“I would say that it was a decent performance,” Abrahamsson said. “I’m a little tired in my legs, but overall, it was pretty good. A shutout’s always good. It shows that we were steady in the back, and we’ve been steady in the back all season. Every shutout is proof that we’re doing well.”
That steady play manifested in stiff challenges from all 11 Fort Wayne players as the hosts notched their fifth shutout of the season. While Ryan Burig was credited with just one official save, his heady play in coming out from goal in the first half thwarted a potential Toledo challenge.
Abrahamsson proved lethal in attack as evidenced by his assist, but also cleared away several potential threats when Toledo attempted a long pass into the Fort Wayne zone. And Amoako, not content to just play goal scorer, sprinted the length of the field to halt a Toledo threat mere moments after netting his third of the season. Fort Wayne improved to 3-0 against Toledo Villa this season and 4-1 all-time.
The victory moved Fort Wayne’s unbeaten streak to five matches dating back to a 2-1 home loss to Valley Division-leading South Bend on June 11. South Bend (8-2-2, 26 points) knocked off Cleveland Force SC on Wednesday in Cleveland, 2-0, to move three points clear of Fort Wayne and Kings Hammer FC, which plays at the Dayton Dutch Lions today. Only two Valley Division clubs qualify for the USL2 playoffs.
“Trying to stay confident, and concentrated and motivated throughout this game, I thought it was pretty good,” Avery said. “We haven’t lost a game in almost a month, so we have to remember that we’re doing pretty well.
“All we can do is what we can do. It’s out of our hands, so we just have to play the best we can and that puts the pressure on them, not onto us. We want to finish off the season strong and build to next year. We have two more games to improve upon tonight.”