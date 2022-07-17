Fort Wayne FC concluded its sophomore season with a 3-0 home victory over Cleveland Force FC on Saturday at Bishop Dwenger’s Shields Field, with Max Amoako scoring twice to cap off his second year with the club.
But to make the USL League Two playoffs, Fort Wayne (9-3-2) also needed the Dayton Dutch Lions to knock off the South Bend Lions, who entered the final day of the season in second place in the USL2 Valley Division, three points ahead of Fort Wayne.
But South Bend won 8-0 on Saturday night, not only dashing Fort Wayne’s hopes of reaching the playoffs for the first time in organization history but also catapulting the Lions past Kings Hammer FC and to a division championship based on goal differential.
But for Fort Wayne head coach Mike Avery, the final home victory in front of an enthusiastic home crowd still carried plenty of meaning. The team ended the season on a three-match win streak, with five wins and two draws since its last loss on June 11.
“To get perspective takes some time, because up until this moment I’m thinking, ‘What’s next, what’s next, what’s next,’ ” Avery said. “I don’t know if we’ve lost in a month, we’ve been playing really well, we finished plus-23 in goal differential.
“It’s a really incredible turnaround in a year, and it’s exciting to think about what that might mean for the future. If we can take that sort of step forward in year two, what does the next year look like?”
In the 21st minute, two Fort Wayne players were closing in on the goal, in front of the Cleveland keeper, but at the last second Riley Lynch spotted Amoako positioned behind the goalie. Lynch passed to the Indiana Tech standout, who tapped in the ball for a goal to put FWFC up 1-0.
Just a few minutes later, he nearly added another goal on a laser strike aimed at the top of the net, but the keeper got a hand on it to send it just over the crossbar.
“I thought he was terrific tonight – not just the goals. He came in and connected in the midfield, that’s a role that’s maybe slightly different than what he usually does, but it’s what we needed from him tonight,” Avery said. “He was by far the best player on the field, and I’m very proud of him. His last three weeks of the season have been incredible … . So it was good to see him end that way.”
Amoako did strike for the second time in the 50th minute, when he got to a loose ball in front of the goal and sank it.
“It’s been a great year for me, in my personal life as well as on the field. Learning from such great people around me, my coaches and teammates from last year and this year, that’s something that I’m really proud of, and I’m going to use it moving forward in my life,” Amoako said.
FWFC got an insurance goal in the 76th minute: Myles Cornwall crossed to Lynch, whose shot was deflected off Cleveland’s Christopher Kessler and into the net.
“To be honest, I think it’s the best way to end the season, a win in front of our fans,” Fort Wayne’s Alexandre Frank said. “Obviously finishing third is not the result we wanted, but it was really important to get the win to thank them somehow for the support throughout the whole season. We’ll make sure to come back next season even stronger and get first place, get the trophy.”