Fort Wayne FC coach Mike Avery touts the ability to test new lineup configurations as one of the primary benefits to playing friendly matches during the rigors of a compressed summer season.
Saturday’s 3-0 victory at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium over Liquid Football of the Midwest Premier League afforded Avery the opportunity to answer some questions, in particular, about his goalkeeping.
With Aurie Briscoe, the Rutgers goalkeeper who was pressed into duty during the 3-0-1 start in USL League Two Valley Division play, set to depart soon for the Puerto Rico national team in CONCACAF Gold Cup qualification, Shafique Wilson returned to Fort Wayne FC recently and maintained a clean sheet in his 61 minutes of play Saturday.
“I was excited to finally get into it,” Wilson said. “I’ve been in training for the past week or so. It’s fun for me to play with this group of guys. It’s a special group.”
Wilson had been slated to start Fort Wayne FC’s home opener against Kings Hammer FC back on May 13, but instead returned home to Toronto to attend to an undisclosed family situation.
Saed Anabtawi, the reigning Indiana prep player of the year from Canterbury, looked comfortable on the field as well Saturday, spelling Wilson. Anabtawi, who enrolled at Indiana University for the spring semester and will suit up for the Hoosiers in the fall, easily saved the only shot he faced. After playing 11 minutes in a friendly against Chicago City SC on May 16, Anabtawi ensured Fort Wayne FC would see out the clean sheet in his 33 minutes on Saturday.
Competent in possession with the ball at his feet, Anabtawi also positioned himself well out of goal when Fort Wayne FC pushed deep into the Liquid end. As the Cavaliers’ prep All-American explained, playing passes to his defenders and wing backs stand as a skill he’s honed over many years.
“I’m getting experience, and getting as much time on the field as possible is really important to me,” Anabtawi said. “I’m just happy the coaches have been believing in me and giving me a chance, an opportunity. My teammates are trusting me, and I can’t thank them all enough. I’m just coming out and having fun, and making the most of my opportunities.”
Fort Wayne wraps up its four-match Valley Division road trek Tuesday in Carrollton, Ohio, against the Dayton Dutch Lions. Tuesday’s match, the first of three against Dayton this season, will mark the return of Fort Wayne FC’s Joe Kouadio to the Gem City.
After playing for FWFC in the club’s inaugural season in 2021, Kouadio – who entered as a second-half substitute for the hosts on Saturday – suited up for Dayton in 2022 while completing coursework at Wright State University before returning to Fort Wayne this season.
“I’m looking forward to (Tuesday) a lot,” Kouadio said. “I’m excited. My last season, I was hoping I would come back to Fort Wayne again, and that happened. It’s three opportunities to give them something back.
“It felt good to stretch my legs a bit. My legs have been carrying a few injuries here and there, but I’m feeling better now. I’m feeling good now.”