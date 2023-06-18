Thanks to a 4-0 victory over FC Buffalo in USL League Two play Sunday at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium, Fort Wayne FC extended its lead in the Valley Division to 10 points, the second-largest division lead in USL2.
Seth Antwi scored twice in the span of four minutes midway through the first half to give Fort Wayne (6-0-2, 20 points) a 3-0 lead, after newcomer Alexsandar Mihov got the hosts on the board in the eighth minute. Defender Tiago Dias chested home a loose ball in the box in the 75th minute to give FWFC its final tally.
While goalkeeper Shaf Wilson faced limited action, his back-to-back saves in the first half off a rare defensive miscue kept FC Buffalo (1-3-2) scoreless. Fort Wayne has yet to allow a goal in June, with the club’s current shutout streak standing at 385 minutes dating back to a 2-1 victory at Toledo Villa FC on May 27.
“These guys don’t call on me very often, but when they do I like to be there for them,” Wilson said. “We’ve worked hard from the beginning to the midseason. It’s not finished yet, but when we clinch that first spot, then we’ll be happy.”
Fort Wayne saw a couple clubs near the bottom of the Valley Division standings surprise the top two contenders for the division title. Second-place Toledo (3-2-1, 10 points) lost 3-1 at Cleveland Force SC (2-2-3, 9 points), and Dayton (1-5-1) upended Kings Hammer FC (2-3-3, 9 points), 2-1, giving the Dutch Lions their first win of the year.
“We’ve been working on setting the tone right from the start,” Antwi said. “Every game, we want to win, and it starts with goals. We’re trying to get everyone on the same page, thinking about scoring goals, and it’s just been working for us.”
Sunday’s victory extended Fort Wayne FC’s club-record unbeaten streak to 15 matches dating back to last season, which saw the team wrap up the regular season on a 5-0-2 run. With three straight wins by multiple goals, coach Mike Avery sees parallels between his club last year and this.
But with a clearer path to the postseason in 2023 than in 2022, when Fort Wayne was chasing both Kings Hammer and the South Bend Lions, Avery explained the club’s aspirations continue to rise.
“It does feel like we’re building momentum,” Avery said. “It was this stage in June (last season) when we really started to hit our stride as well. We’re chasing something much bigger than the result today, although that was the most important thing.
“You start to think about some of the other teams, they’re watching us keep winning, and in their mind, what they’re thinking, are they playing for second? We’re not done yet, and we could really settle this thing in the next two weeks.”
And Fort Wayne won’t shy away from the playoff talk. While the club’s magic number to clinch a postseason berth stands at four points with four games to play, discussion about this week’s results follows a dual track – continuing the recent run of form while also eyeing what looks increasingly likely as the first playoff berth in club history.
“We want these clubs, if they don’t already, we want them to know about us,” Wilson said. “We’re trying to send a message to the rest of the country that we’re here and we’re knocking on your door.”
Notes: Fort Wayne FC goalkeeper Aurie Briscoe and defender Rodolfo Sulia remained with the Puerto Rico national team, which won 4-3 Saturday night in penalty kicks over Suriname in a CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifier at Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Neither Briscoe nor Sulia played Saturday, but they’ll be rostered for Tuesday’s 7 p.m. qualifier against Martinique. The winner will get a berth into the Gold Cup and go into a group with Costa Rica, Panama and El Salvador. … The largest USL2 division lead belongs to Ballard FC, which is up 11 points in the Northwest Division.