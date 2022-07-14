Jackson Leef, a native of Fort Wayne who helped the Komets to the 2021 Kelly Cup championship, has re-signed with the ECHL’s Tulsa Oilers.
Leef, a 30-year-old forward, played for Allen, Greenville, Cincinnati and Tulsa last season, totaling 16 goals and 37 points in 56 regular-season games.
In the playoffs, he had two goals and five points in seven games for Tulsa.
Elsewhere, Leo's Matt Miller will participate in an NHL development camp with the Nashville Predators. Miller, a forward, plays for the University of Nebraska-Omaha.