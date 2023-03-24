A week after Fort Wayne played host to the NCAA Division III men’s basketball national championship and as March Madness rolls on at the national level, 60 prep teams from across the country descend on the Summit City this weekend to participate in another basketball event: the Lutheran Basketball Association of America’s National Tournament.
The tournament will feature two brackets, one for the 32 boys teams and the other for the 28 girls entries. It kicked off Thursday with an opening ceremony at Concordia Theological Seminary and games begin today, with the first matchups tipping off at 8 a.m. The tournament runs for three days, with the championship game at 2 p.m. Sunday for the girls and 3:30 p.m. that day for the boys.
All games will be played at the Plassman Athletic Center inside Turnstone’s facility, which has four adjacent courts so multiple games can take place at once.
“This is the goal for the whole year,” said Andy Whirrett, athletic director at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School in Fort Wayne. “The goal from day one back in November is to make it to the nationals. We have Lutheran school kids and they know there’s this Lutheran national basketball tournament. There are over 400 Lutheran grade schools in our country so if you get to be one of the 32 that goes to nationals, that’s a pretty big deal. It’s an honor and it’s something the kids aspire to all year long.
“It’s a big thing, it’s an exciting thing. … It’s something special because it’s Lutheran school kids from all over the country and the kids meet other kids that go to schools like their school.”
This is the 75th iteration of the LBAA National Tournament, but only the second year it has been held in Fort Wayne. It was held most often in Valparaiso through 2019, but the coronavirus pandemic forced the tournament’s cancellation in 2020 and 2021. It returned in Fort Wayne last year and was successful enough that it is possible the city will play host to it on a permanent basis going forward.
Some 3,200 people are expected to come through the city for the tournament, according to Visit Fort Wayne.
“We are excited to celebrate our 75th anniversary with a new logo, signs, backdrops, and swag for the teams,” LBAA president Rob Gasser said in a statement. “Additionally, we are thankful for the great support from the Fort Wayne community that has graciously volunteered their time.”
The city has also played host to the Indiana Lutheran Schools Athletic Association state tournament since 2014.
This year’s state champions were St. John’s Sauers out of Seymour for the boys and St. Peter’s out of Columbus for the girls. Both of those teams are in the field this weekend.
Whirrett’s St. Paul team is the reigning city champion and finished fourth in the state bracket this year (it won the state title in 2021, 2019, 2018, 2015, 2014, 2012 and 2011). It will represent the city in the national boys tournament along with Emmanuel-St. Michael, which it defeated to take the city title.
The bracket sets up for a rematch of the Fort Wayne teams in the national quarterfinals if both advance that far.
St. Paul’s won the national championship in 2019, 2015 and 2014. Faith Lutheran out of Las Vegas is the reigning champion and is back to defend its title.
On the girls side, Fort Wayne is represented by state runner-up Concordia. The three local teams will take on opponents from as far away as Texas, Colorado, California and Florida.
“It is a once-in-a-lifetime-type experience for the kids,” Whirrett said. “Just to be able to be part of the tournament, part of meeting the other kids. … It’s like part of our history and part of what it means to be a Lutheran school kid and a Lutheran school basketball player.
“It’s the culmination of all that.”