Trevor Finch, a native of Fort Wayne, has signed with the Mississippi Sea Wolves of the Federal Prospects Hockey League.
Finch, 24, had two goals and four points as a forward in 14 games last season for Columbus of the FPHL, after a college career at the University of Oklahoma.
"I'm very excited to be signed with the Sea Wolves organization. I had a blast playing in that arena last season,” Finch said in a news release. “The fans were amazing and the barn was electric. I can't wait for it to be my home, and for me to be a part of the Sea Wolves.”
Finch, 5-foot-5, 147 pounds, was scoreless in nine games last season for Quad City of the Single-A Southern Professional Hockey League, which is a step above the FPHL.
"We think Trevor will be a big part of our offense and a big hit with the Sea Wolves faithful,” Sea Wolves coach and general manager Phil Esposito said in the release. “Trevor is small in stature but plays big and gets involved in every situation during a game. He has good speed and then add that to his offensive ability with his grit, and you have exactly the player to fit into the Sea Wolves identity that we are building.”
- Justin Vaive, who won a Kelly Cup with the Komets in 2021, has re-signed with the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones. He was the Cyclones' captain last season.
- Nick Jermain, who began last season with the Komets, has re-signed with the Maine Mariners.