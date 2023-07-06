The Foster Park Intermediate All-Stars, a baseball team of 13-year-olds, is participating in the intermediate state championship tournament this weekend in Jasper, one of seven teams from around the state at the event. Foster Park lost its opening game 7-4 to state power Highlander Youth Recreation (HYR) on Thursday and plays again Friday against Zionsville at 5 p.m.
Foster Park baseball team loses opener of state tournament
- Journal Gazette
