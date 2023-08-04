Friday Gallery: Great Lakes at TinCaps Aug 4, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The TinCaps’ Kai Murphy safely makes it to first base in the third inning against Great Lakes on Friday at Parkview Field. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette The TinCaps’ Kai Murphy slides back to first base in the third inning against Great Lakes on Friday at Parkview Field. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette The TinCaps’ Lucas Dunn races to second base in the fourth inning against Great Lakes on Friday at Parkview Field. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette The TinCaps’ Kai Murphy hits in the third inning against Great Lakes on Friday at Parkview Field. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette The TinCaps’ Austin Krob pitches in the first inning against Great Lakes on Friday at Parkview Field. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette The TinCaps’ Kervin Pichardo tosses to first to retire a Great Lakes runner in the third inning Friday at Parkview Field. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The TinCaps played host to the Great Lakes Loons on Friday at Parkview Field. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Eddie Long, beloved figure known as "Mr. Komet," dies at 90 Hard-hat tour provides glimpse of Homestead High School's transformation Fort Wayne foodies rejoice about Local Food Week One person is dead and multiple were wounded in Indiana shooting, police say Recent divorce filings in Allen County Stocks Market Data by TradingView