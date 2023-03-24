Friday Gallery: Komets vs. Rapid City Mar 24, 2023 42 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Komets’ Darien Kielb drives the puck past the Rapid City defense Friday night at Memorial Coliseum. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette The Komets’ Daniel Maggio goes down after a check from Rapid City’s Colton Leiter Friday night at Memorial Coliseum. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Rapid City’s Brett Gravelle, left, and the Komets’ Marcus Mclvor battle for the puck Friday night at Memorial Coliseum. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette The Komet’s Anthony Petruzzelli defends the puck from Rapid City’s Keanu Yamamoto, right, Friday night at Memorial Coliseum. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette The Komets’ Matthew Boudens, left, and Rapid City’s Charles Martin battle for the puck Friday night at Memorial Coliseum. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Rapid City’s Adam Carlson, left, blocks a shot by the Komets’ Daniel Maggio Friday night at Memorial Coliseum. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Rapid City’s Charles Martin drives the puck down ice as he’s pursued by the Komets’ Anthony Petruzzelli Friday night at Memorial Coliseum. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Komets played host to Rapid City on Friday night at the Coliseum. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Dining Out restaurant review: Acme by Full Circle ‘Words matter’: Indiana Supreme Court allows lawsuit against Star Financial to proceed Indiana Basketball Season Wrap: Goodbye Trayce, Hello Transfer Portal Dell Ford, legendary Journal Gazette writer, dies at 92 Divorce filings Stocks Market Data by TradingView