Friday Gallery: Legends Relay Apr 14, 2023 East Noble's Lauren Munson throws the discus during the Legends Relays on Friday at North Side. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette East Noble's Addison Lindsay runs a leg of the middle distance relay during the Legends Relays on Friday at North Side. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette North Side's Jaliyah Paige sets an all-time school record in the 100 meter hurdle during the Legends Relays on Friday at North Side. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Central Noble's Rylee Paris finishes first in her section of the 100-meter hurdle during the Legends Relays on Friday at North Side. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette North Side's Tajaina McKenzie finishes first in her section of the 400-meter relay during the Legends Relays on Friday at North Side. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Colombia City's Felice Mullinax finishes first in her section of the 600-meter run during the Legends Relays on Friday at North Side. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Columbia City's Alana Bonham finishes first in her section of the 600 meter run during the Legends Relays on Friday at North Side. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette North Side athletic director Andrew Klein introduces Michelle Fraser as the Honorary Referee during the Legends Relays on Friday at North Side. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Runners take off at the starting line of the 1600-meter run during the Legends Relays on Friday at North Side. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette DeKalb's Lydia Bennett finishes first in her section of the 1600-meter run during the Legends Relays on Friday at North Side. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette Angola's Morgan Gaerte competes in the high jump during the Legends Relays on Friday at North Side. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette North Side's Tajaina McKenzie finishes first in her section of the 100-meter dash during the Legends Relays on Friday at North Side. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette North Side runners exchange the baton in the 4x4 100-meter relay during the Legends Relays on Friday at North Side. Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette The Legends Relay girls track meet took place at North Side on Friday.