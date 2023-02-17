Manny Machado says he plans to exercise the opt-out clause in his contract with the San Diego Padres after this season.
Machado signed a 10-year, $300 million deal with the Padres in February 2019, a deal that gives him the right to terminate the agreement after this season and become a free agent.
The third baseman, who turns 31 in July, would forfeit $150 million from his current deal, which calls for a $30 million annual salary through 2028.
“Obviously the team knows where I stand, my situation with the opt-out coming,” Machado told reporters Friday at the Padres’ spring training camp in Peoria, Arizona.
“I think I’ve expressed that I will be opting out after this year, but I think my focus is not about 2024. I think my focus is about 2023, what I can do to this ballclub, what I’ve done for this organization and what we’re going to continue to do here. I think we’ve got something special here growing and I don’t think anything’s going to change.”
Machado’s contract was a record for a free agent when he agreed to it and the second-largest in the major leagues behind Giancarlo Stanton’s $325 million. But he is now tied for the 11th-highest after an offseason topped by AL MVP Aaron Judge’s $360 million, nine-year contract to stay with the New York Yankees. The Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout tops the major leagues at $426.5 million.
A six-time All-Star, Machado is coming off a season in which he finished second in the NL MVP voting. He batted .298 with 32 homers, 102 RBI, a .366 on-base percentage and a .531 slugging percentage.
Kershaw won’t play for USA in WBC
Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw says he won’t be pitching for Team USA at the World Baseball Classic and called the situation “super disappointing.”
The three-time Cy Young Award winner didn’t specify the reasons that would prevent him from participating.
Extra bases
Reliever José Alvarado and the Phillies agreed to a $22 million, three-year contract, superseding a $3.45 million, one-year deal reached a week earlier that avoided salary arbitration. … Scott Rolen will have a Cardinals cap on his Hall of Fame plaque and Fred McGriff will not have a team logo. Rolen, a seven-time All-Star third baseman elected last month by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, played for Philadelphia (1996-2002), St. Louis (2002-07), Toronto (2008-09) and Cincinnati (2010-12). McGriff, a five-time All-Star first baseman elected by the Contemporary Baseball Players Era Committee in December, played for Toronto (1986-90), San Diego (1991-93), Atlanta (1993-97), Tampa Bay (1998-2001 and 2004), the Cubs (2001-02) and the Dodgers (2003).