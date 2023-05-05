Baseball Friday's baseball roundup: Cubs beat Marlins Associated Press May 5, 2023 20 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LEAD: Miami at Chicago, 2:20 p.m.Also:Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Jay Leonard, founder of Preferred Auto Group, dies at 61 Allen County primary election results Henry, Didier nominated in Fort Wayne mayor's race Former Bishop Luers teacher accused of sexual relationships with 3 students Komets show heart till the end, but fall 1-0 to Cyclones in decisive Game 7; season over, but not without controversy Stocks Market Data by TradingView