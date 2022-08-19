CHICAGO – Rookie Christopher Morel and Patrick Wisdom each hit a two-run homer as the Chicago Cubs defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 8-7 on Friday for their fourth straight win.
Morel’s drive down the left-field line in the sixth inning put the Cubs ahead for good in a seesaw game on a warm day with the wind blowing out at Wrigley Field. Nick Madrigal had three hits for Chicago.
Morel rebounded with a timely swing after making a throwing error from shortstop in the top of the inning.
“That felt really good,” Morel said through a translator. “I wasn’t able to help our the team there with that error defensively, but just to be able to help them out offensively, help us get the win, it felt good.”
Then the Cubs and their bullpen held on through the last three innings, despite a perfect setting for a rollicking, high-scoring affair.
“Well, it’s fun when you take the lead back,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “We’ve seen those days a lot over the years. I loved the approach of the offense early on.”
Former TinCap Franmil Reyes tripled in a run, giving him hits in all nine games with the Cubs since they claimed him off waivers from Cleveland on Aug. 8. The 27-year-old designated hitter his hitting .368 with Chicago and has extra-base hits in six of those games, with two homers, two triples and three doubles.
National
PIRATES 5, REDS 4: At Pittsburgh, Michael Chavis hit a bases-loaded single in the bottom of the ninth inning to cap a two-run rally for Pittsburgh.
The Pirates trailed 4-3 going into the final frame but tied it on Kevin Newman’s run-scoring double with one out. The Reds then intentionally walked Bryan Reynolds to put runners on first and second and brought in left-hander Ross Detwiler to replace Joel Kuhnel (2-2).
Detwiler hit Ben Gamel to load the bases, and Chavis lined a single into short left field.
American
BLUE JAYS 4, YANKEES 0: At New York, Kevin Gausman tossed seven sharp innings and Toronto became the latest team to shut out the AL East leaders.
The Yankees were held to four singles and didn’t get a runner beyond second base as they lost for the 14th time in 18 games. They have been blanked three times in the last six games and five times in the last 13 games – Aaron Judge and his teammates were shut out just six times in the first 107 games.
The Blue Jays moved within eight games of the Yankees, the closest they’ve been to first place since June 13.
ANGELS 1, TIGERS 0: At Detroit, Patrick Sandoval pitched a four-hitter for his first career shutout, and Los Angeles won on Jared Walsh’s second-inning homer.
Sandoval (4-8) threw 97 pitches, struck out nine, walked none and didn’t allow a runner past first as the Angels ended a three-game skid.
Mike Trout returned to the Angels’ lineup after missing 28 games with rib cage inflammation.
Matt Manning (0-1) took a tough-luck loss, working seven innings and allowing three hits and a walk as the Tigers dropped their 10th of 12 games.