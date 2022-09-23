NEW YORK – Aaron Judge was held without a homer for the third straight game, keeping him at 60 for the season and one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, and the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4 Friday night.
Jose Trevino singled home the tiebreaking run with two outs in the eighth inning, and the first-place Yankees reduced their magic number to five for clinching the AL East title.
With four of Maris’ children in the ballpark again, Judge went 1 for 4 with a sharp single. He struck out twice and lofted a high fly to left field that excited the sellout crowd of 47,346 for a second or two.
The slugger has two games left to match Maris on New York’s current homestand – this afternoon and Sunday night versus the rival Red Sox. After that, the Yankees head to Toronto and have just three home games remaining, Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 against Baltimore.
Since connecting for No. 60 on Tuesday night against Pittsburgh, the closest Judge has come to equaling Maris’ 1961 mark was a 404-foot drive caught just in front of the center field fence Thursday night.
BLUE JAYS 10, RAYS 6: At St. Petersburg, Florida, Randy Arozarena hit his 20th homer and drove in six runs as Tampa Bay tied Toronto atop the AL wild-card standings.
The win clinched the season series – and the tiebreaker – for the Rays, who have won 10 of 17 against the Blue Jays.
Arozarena’s three-run homer gave Tampa Bay a 6-4 lead in the fifth inning. He hit a two-out, two-run single in the eighth off Yimi Garcia (4-5).
National
PHILLIES 9, BRAVES 1: At Philadelphia, Rhys Hoskins homered and drove in four runs, Aaron Nola pitched six shutout innings and Philadelphia got its third straight victory and maintained a 2½-game lead over Milwaukee for the third NL wild card.
The Braves dropped their third in a row. Atlanta hasn’t lost four straight all season, and it’s just the fourth three-game slide this year for the reigning champions.
The Braves, who trailed the NL East-leading Mets by 1½ games coming into the day, are on top of the NL wild-card standings.
Nola (10-12) allowed four hits, struck out eight and walked three. The right-hander has 218 strikeouts and just 29 walks for the season.
CUBS 6, PIRATES 5: At Pittsburgh, Esteban Quiroz hit a go-ahead single in the eighth, his second in three innings, and Chicago won its fourth in a row and eighth out of 11 games.
The Pirates (55-96) have lost eight straight, and must win at least eight of their final 11 to avoid reaching 100 losses for the 10th time.
Former TinCap Jack Suwinski tied it 2-all in the bottom half with the 17th homer run of his rookie season.