CHICAGO – Hunter Greene saw the no-hit bid come to an end and went back to his conversation with the strength coach.
The right-hander was out of the game after throwing six hitless innings. The Cincinnati Reds were well on their way to a 9-0 win over the Chicago Cubs on Friday, and that’s what mattered to him.
“There’s going to be growing pains,” Greene said. “I’m trying to figure stuff out. We have a young group, young core of players. We’re putting pieces together, and it’s gonna pay off very soon.”
Greene (1-4) set the tone as the Reds came within six outs of the majors’ first no-hitter this season. He matched a career high with 11 strikeouts in picking up his first win in 11 starts this season.
The Cubs got their only two hits in the eighth against Eduardo Salazar.
Matt McLain, Spencer Steer, Tyler Stephenson and Stuart Fairchild each had three of Cincinnati’s season-high 19 hits.
American
WHITE SOX 12, TIGERS 3: At Detroit, Andrew Vaughn hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs, Yoan Moncada also had three RBIs in Chicago’s rout.
Lance Lynn (4-5) allowed three runs – one earned – on three hits and five walks while striking out five in six innings.
Joey Wentz (1-5) gave up five runs on six hits and two walks over four innings.
Interleague
RAYS 9, DODGERS 3: At St. Petersburg, Florida, Cooper Criswell earned his first big league win, Yandy Díaz homered and drove in two runs, and major league-best Tampa Bay beat NL West-leading Los Angeles in the first meeting between the teams since the Dodgers beat Tampa Bay in six games in the 2020 World Series.
In all, eight Rays pitchers gave up nine hits and six walks but limited Los Angeles to 3-for-14 hitting with runners in scoring position.
PADRES 5, YANKEES 1: At New York, Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr. hit two-run homers, both lingering at home plate to admire no-doubt drives into the second deck, and San Diego beat New York on Friday night in a series opener between high-profile teams trying to overcome sluggish starts.
Joe Musgrove (2-2) ended a four-start winless streak.
GUARDIANS 4, CARDINALS 3: At Cleveland, Shane Bieber (4-3) worked into the seventh inning and improved to 9-1 against the NL Central as Amed Rosario’s three-run double sent Cleveland past St. Louis.
Emmanuel Clase gave up a run in the ninth before closing it out for his MLB-leading 17th save.