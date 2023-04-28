MIAMI – Jean Segura hit a game-ending RBI single, lifting the Miami Marlins to a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Friday night.
Jorge Soler sparked the winning rally with a leadoff single. Michael Rucker (1-1) then plunked Luis Arraez and Avisaíl García before Segura hit a grounder back up the middle and through a drawn-in infield for the winning hit.
A.J. Puk (3-0) got three outs for the win. Chicago put two runners on with two out in the top half of the ninth, but Nelson Velázquez bounced into a forceout at second.
Miami improved to 8-0 in one-run games this season. The Marlins also are 3-0 in their teal jerseys this year.
The Cubs wasted a strong start by Marcus Stroman, who allowed two runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings.
Chicago went 1 for 7 with runners in scoring position and left seven runners on base.
Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner singled in the third, extending his on-base streak to 23 games. It is the third-longest active streak in the majors.
American
RAYS 3, WHITE SOX 2: At Chicago, Isaac Paredes had three hits, including a leadoff homer in the ninth inning, and Tampa Bay beat sliding Chicago.
Paredes drove Kendall Graveman’s second pitch deep to left for his fourth homer. He also doubled twice and scored twice.
Rookie Kevin Kelly, the last of five Tampa Bay relievers, got the final out for his first career save. Colin Poche (2-0) got the win after the bullpen surrendered just one hit in the final four innings.
The AL East-leading Rays won for the eighth time in 10 games.
Chicago has dropped nine in a row for the franchise’s longest skid since it lost 10 straight games in 2013.
GUARDIANS 5, RED SOX 2: At Boston, Shane Bieber won for just the second time in six starts this season, allowing two runs and four hits over seven innings to lead Cleveland at Fenway Park.
Bieber (2-1) struck out four and walked two, getting his first win since April 10. The 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner has made 26 consecutive starts of at least five innings.
Cleveland got back to .500 at 13-13, winning consecutive games for the first time since April 14-15. The Guardians are 9-5 on the road.
All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase gave up Jarren Duran’s leadoff double in the ninth before inducing three straight groundouts for his ninth save in 10 chances.
Duran became the first Boston player to hit three doubles in a game since Rob Refsnyder against Baltimore last Aug. 19. The Red Sox hit five doubles and none of those batters scored as Boston lost for the third time in four games.