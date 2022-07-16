CLEVELAND – Josh Naylor drove in two runs and Andrés Giménez delivered the go-ahead single in the seventh inning, lifting the Cleveland Guardians to a 6-5 victory over the struggling Detroit Tigers on Friday night.
Giménez, a first-time All-Star, hit a two-out flare to left field off Michael Fulmer (2-4) that scored rookie Steven Kwan from second base. One batter earlier, Naylor knocked in Myles Straw with a sacrifice fly to tie it 5-all.
Bryan Shaw (4-1) pitched two scoreless innings and Trevor Stephan worked the ninth for his second save. Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase, whose 19 saves are tied for most in the AL, was unavailable after pitching the previous two days.
Prized rookie Riley Greene homered and tied his season high with three RBIs for the Tigers, who have lost seven of eight. Harold Castro had two doubles and a single.
Greene hit a solo homer in the third to pull the Tigers to 3-1, then gave them a 5-3 lead in the fourth with a two-run double off Zach Plesac. Detroit scored four times in the fourth, with Harold Castro and Willi Castro driving in the first two.
Greene, who made his major league debut on June 18, has three multi-RBI performances in 26 games with the Tigers. All three have come against Cleveland, along with two of his seven two-hit games.
RED SOX 5, YANKEES 4, 11inn.: At New York, Xander Bogaerts slid home on Michael King’s wild pitch with two outs in the 11th inning, and Boston Red Sox recovered from a meltdown in the ninth for just its third win in 11 games.
All three of those Boston wins have come against the Yankees, who have the best record in the majors.
Rafael Devers, Christian Vázquez and Bobby Dalbec homered for the Red Sox, who arrived after getting swept in a four-game series at Tampa Bay.
Dalbec, in a 1-for-15 slide coming in, put the Red Sox ahead 4-3 in the seventh when he pulled a slider from Aroldis Chapman for his seventh home run this season.
New York has lost five of six, the worst stretch this season for the Yankees (62-28).
New York tied it in the ninth off Tanner Houck (5-3), who blew a save for the first time in seven chances.
Gleyber Torres reached on an infield hit, Matt Carpenter was hit by a pitch and Houck threw past third on Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s bunt as Torres scored.
RAYS 5, ORIOLES 4: At St. Petersburg, Florida, Baltimore’s winning streak ended at 10 when Christian Bethancourt hit his first home run as Tampa Bay rallied.
The winning streak was the Orioles’ longest in a single season since they won 13 straight in 1999.
Matt Wisler (3-3), former TinCaps pitcher, got the win in relief and Brooks Raley pitched the ninth for his sixth save in seven chances.
Tyler Wells (7-5) lost for the first time in nine starts since May 25.