MIAMI – Pete Alonso hit his 33rd home run but the New York Mets could not erase an early deficit and lost 6-3 to the Miami Marlins on Friday night.
New York, which began the day clinging to a half-game lead in the NL East over Atlanta, squandered a pair of good scoring chances by grounding into double plays.
The defending World Series champion Braves played later in Seattle, looking to take sole possession of first place for the first time all season. The only day this year the Mets did not hold at least a share of the division lead was April 11.
Garrett Cooper homered, doubled and singled for the Marlins, who have never had a player hit for the cycle. It was Cooper’s third straight multihit game following a prolonged slump.
New York fell to 3-4 in its last seven games against three struggling teams: Washington, Pittsburgh and Miami.
The Mets chipped away at a 4-1 deficit with Alonso’s two-run shot against Miami starter Edward Cabrera in the sixth. Tyler Naquin followed with a walk that ended Cabrera’s outing.
One-out singles from Eduardo Escobar and Tomás Nido off Marlins reliever Tanner Scott and a walk to Brandon Nimmo loaded the bases in the seventh.
But Steven Okert relieved Scott and retired Francisco Lindor on a double-play grounder.
CUBS 4, GIANTS 2: At Chicago, Drew Smyly allowed one hit in seven scoreless innings and Yan Gomes and Nico Hoerner homered for Chicago.
Smyly (6-8) struck out eight and walked two. The left-hander departed after Austin Dean reached on a fielding error to start the eighth.
Gomes lofted a two-run shot to left center in the second to give the Cubs the lead for good. Hoerner had a two-run flare off Yunior Marte in the sixth to help end a two-game skid and send San Francisco to its fifth straight loss.
After Smyly left in the eighth, Manuel Rodríguez gave up Evan Longoria’s bases-loaded ground rule double to kill a shutout bid. Brandon Hughes finished the inning and worked a clean ninth for his fourth save in eight chances.
Giants starter Carlos Rodón (12-8) struck out 11 in the 51/3 innings. He allowed three hits.
PIRATES 8, CARDINALS 2: At Pittsburgh, Oneil Cruz finished a home run short of the cycle, and the Pirates kept St. Louis from stretching its lead atop the NL Central.
Cruz had a two-run triple, a double and an RBI single to extend his hitting streak to six games, matching the rookie’s longest in the majors. The 23-year-old is 12 for 26 (.462) with two homers, two triples and two doubles during the streak.
Albert Pujols entered as a pinch hitter for the Cardinals and went 0 for 2. The 42-year-old remained at 695 home runs with 23 games remaining in his final big league season.
NL batting leader Paul Goldschmidt was 1 for 4, dropping his average to .327.
St. Louis has lost three of five while playing the Pirates and Washington Nationals but maintained a sizable lead over the second-place Milwaukee in the NL Central.
Miles Mikolas (11-11) Mikolas gave up four runs and eight hits in five innings with eight strikeouts.