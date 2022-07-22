HOUSTON – Yordan Alvarez and Alex Bregman both homered and combined for five RBIs as the Houston Astros completed a doubleheader sweep of the New York Yankees on Thursday with a 7-5 win in Game 2.
Chas McCormick added a two-run home run for the Astros, who won the season series 5-2 against the team with baseball’s best record.
Rookie J.J. Matijevic’s pinch-hit RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning lifted the Astros to a 3-2 win in the opener of the day-night doubleheader between the American League’s top teams.
Aaron Judge hit his MLB-leading 34th homer on a three-run shot off Brandon Bielak to the train tracks atop left field to cut the lead to 7-5 with one out in the ninth in Game 2.
Rafael Montero, who pitched an inning in the first game, took over and was greeted with a single by Gleyber Torres. But Matt Carpenter grounded into a double play to end the game and give Montero his seventh save.
The doubleheader coming out of the All-Star break was scheduled to help make up a series that was postponed because of the lockout. Houston won the first game of the series June 30.
“It’s definitely news to watch us play each other,” New York’s Giancarlo Stanton said. “But at the end of the day, we’ve got to stay ahead of them for home-field (advantage) and every game is important.”
Houston manager Dusty Baker echoed the sentiments of Stanton.
“It’s just July, but it’s mid-July and these things count,” Baker said. “We’re trying to chase a team.”
In Game 1, Bregman led off the Houston ninth with a single against Michael King (6-3). Bregman advanced to third on Aledmys Díaz’s double. After Yuli Gurriel struck out, pinch-hitter Alvarez was walked intentionally to load the bases. With two outs, Matijevic drove in Bregman with an infield single to shortstop.
The Astros carried a 2-1 lead into the ninth. But Aaron Hicks singled against Héctor Neris (3-3) and scored on Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s two-out single, a grounder that rolled just past shortstop Jeremy Peña for the tying hit.
It was just the third doubleheader for the domed Minute Maid Park, which opened in 2000.
TIGERS 7-0, ATHLETICS 2-5: In Oakland, California, Sean Murphy hit a three-run homer to highlight a five-run sixth inning that broke up a scoreless game to give Oakland a split of a doubleheader.
In the first game, Jeimer Candelario homered and Robbie Grossman doubled twice and drove in three runs against his former team as Detroit won 7-2.
Murphy connected for his 10th homer – his second straight season in double digits – off Garrett Hill (1-2), a rookie making his third major league start.
It was the sixth shutout of the season for the A’s.
In the opener, Candelario connected leading off the seventh to help back Tarik Skubal (7-8), who struck out nine and didn’t allow an earned run over six impressive innings while pitching back home in the East Bay. He is back on track after losing five straight starts from June 12 to July 3.
Grossman’s two-run double in the third put Detroit ahead, then he doubled again two innings later as the
Detroit played its seventh doubleheader this season – second most in the majors behind Cleveland’s eight – and still has two more scheduled. This one was necessitated by the lockout-delayed start to the season.
This matchup came after a previous doubleheader between the clubs May 10 in Detroit during which the A’s were the home team for the opener. This marked another quick trip West for the Tigers after playing in the Bay Area with a two-game series at San Francisco on June 28-29.