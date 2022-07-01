The NBA’s Indiana Pacers unveiled their roster for the upcoming Summer League in Las Vegas, and it features six players who were with the G League’s Fort Wayne Mad Ants last season.
Those players are Gabe York, Nate Hinton, Terry Taylor, Duane Washington Jr., Isaiah Jackson and Bennie Boatwright.
The Pacers’ roster includes this year’s draft picks – Bennedict Mathurin, Andrew Nembhard and Kendall Brown – and 2021 first-round pick Chris Duarte.
The Pacers, who begin play 6 p.m. July 8 against Charlotte – on ESPN2 – will play four games between July 8 and 15. A fifth game will take place either in the championship or consolation round July 16-17.
baseball
TinCaps fall short to Whitecaps
The TinCaps lost for the fifth time in six games, falling to the West Michigan Whitecaps 8-4 at LMCU Ballpark despite a home run from Cole Cummings, who has six hits in his first three games with the TinCaps after a call-up from Low-A Lake Elsinore this week. Cummings hit a two-run shot, his first with Fort Wayne and seventh of the year, during a three-run first inning for the TinCaps (28-44, 1-5 second half), but the Whitecaps responded with four runs in the bottom of the first. TinCaps starter Noel Vela, who pitched six shutout innings in his previous start, recorded only two outs and gave up four runs on three hits and two walks.
COLLEGES
BSU to play in Baha Mar Hoops
The Ball State men’s basketball team will participate in the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship over the Thanksgiving holiday. The Cardinals will be joined by Long Beach State, Missouri State, North Texas, Oakland, San Jose State, UNCW and Vermont. Ball State opens the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship in the tournament’s first game against Vermont on Nov. 25.
football
Irish get 4-star offensive lineman
Notre Dame football added a commitment to its 2023 recruiting class when four-star offensive lineman Charles Jagusah chose the Irish over offers from Michigan, Arkansas and Missouri, among others. The 6-foot-6, 308-pound Jagusah is the No. 55 player in the country, per 247sports.com, and the sixth-ranked offensive tackle. He is the 16th commitment in Notre Dame’s class, which is No. 2 nationally.
NFL adamant on suspension
Deshaun Watson’s disciplinary hearing concluded Thursday with the NFL adamant about an indefinite suspension of at least one year and the quarterback’s legal team arguing there’s no basis for that punishment, two people with knowledge of the case told The Associated Press. Both sides presented their arguments over three days before former U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson in Delaware. Robinson, who was jointly appointed by the league and the NFL Players’ Association, will determine whether Watson violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy and whether to impose discipline. Post-hearing briefs are due the week of July 11 so it’s uncertain when Robinson will make a ruling.