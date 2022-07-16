LAUSANNE, Switzerland – Jim Thorpe has been reinstated as the sole winner of the 1912 Olympic pentathlon and decathlon in Stockholm – nearly 110 years after being stripped of those gold medals for violations of strict amateurism rules of the time.
The International Olympic Committee announced the change Friday on the 110th anniversary of Thorpe winning the decathlon and later being proclaimed by King Gustav V of Sweden as “the greatest athlete in the world.”
Months later it was discovered that Thorpe, a Native American, had been paid to play minor league baseball over two summers. He was stripped of his gold medals.
In 1982, 29 years after Thorpe’s death, the IOC gave duplicate gold medals to his family but his Olympic records were not reinstated, nor was his status as the sole gold medalist of the two events.
Two years ago, a petition advocated declaring Thorpe the outright winner. The IOC had listed him as a co-champion in the official record book.
BASKETBALL
Fever loses again
In Indianapolis, Kayla McBride scored a season-high 28 points, Sylvia Fowles had 22 points and 12 rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx (10-16) beat the Indiana Fever 87-77 on Friday night. It was the eighth straight loss for Indiana (5-21).
cycling
Ex-world champ takes Tour stage
Former world champion Mads Pedersen claimed his first stage win at the Tour de France in Saint-Etienne on Friday. Fred Wright of Britain was second and Hugo Houle of Canada third. Following two brutal days of racing in the Alps, Jonas Vingegaard leads Tadej Pogacar by 2 minutes, 22 seconds. The 2018 champion Geraint Thomas was third, 2:26 off the pace.
Football
Irish add receiver to 2023 class
Notre Dame added the 20th commitment to its top-ranked 2023 recruiting class when four-star wide receiver Jaden Greathouse of Austin, Texas, chose the Irish over offers from Oklahoma, South Carolina and Baylor, among others. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Greathouse is the No. 113 player in the country, per 247 Sports, and the 17th-ranked receiver.
GOLF
Roundup
At Midland, Michigan, Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas shot a 6-under 64 in alternate-shot play Friday to take a four-stroke lead in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, the LPGA Tour’s lone team event. … At Truckee, California, Chez Reavie holed a long chip shot for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole and took a three-point lead Friday in the Barracuda Championship.