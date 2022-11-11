WEST LAFAYETTE – Zach Edey scored a career-high 30 points on 12-for-13 shooting and had 11 rebounds and Purdue led the whole way in a 63-44 win over Austin Peay on Friday night.
Edey – who played 30 minutes – set his previous career-high of 25 points in 22 minutes against Michigan State last year on 10-for-15 shooting.
The 7-foot-4 junior made half of all the Boilermakers’ field goals. Purdue (2-0) finished 24 for 48 but was a paltry 2 for 19 from 3-point range. Purdue had five players score five points apiece.
For his part, Austin Peay’s 6-11 big man Elijah Hutchins-Everett, scored 19 points with seven rebounds for the Governors (0-2). Shon Robinson scored 11 points and Cameron Copeland 10. Austin Peay shot 15 for 53 (28.3%).
Edey’s dunk with 5:27 left before halftime made it 23-12 and the Boilermakers led by double digits for the remainder of the game.
No. 2 GONZAGA 64, MICHIGAN STATE 63: At San Diego, Drew Timme had 22 points and 13 rebounds, and led the Bulldogs in a spirited comeback from a 12-point deficit that carried them to a victory over the Spartans on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln at North Island Naval Air Station.
Timme made an inside shot with 2:24 left for a 63-61 lead, Gonzaga’s first since early in the game. The Zags scored just one more point, when Timme made the second of two free throws with 1:51 left.
Gonzaga’s Julian Strawther was called for traveling with 31 seconds left and Michigan State’s Jaden Akins missed a desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer. Strawther had 13 points and nine rebounds, and Nolan Hickman scored 10 for Gonzaga (2-0).
As impressive as he was overall, Timme made just four of 10 free throws and could have given the Zags a cushion late in the game.
The game was played 11 years to the day after North Carolina beat Michigan State on the flight deck of the USS Carl Vinson at North Island NAS, with then-President Barack Obama and wife Michelle watching from courtside.
Women
No. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA, 81, No. 17 MARYLAND 56: At College Park, Maryland, Aliyah Boston had 16 points and 13 rebounds and Zia Cooke added 18 points for the Gamecocks.
The defending champions held off a gritty Maryland team playing without star Diamond Miller, out with a knee injury.
No. 11 INDIANA 93, UMASS LOWELL 37: In Bloomington, Mackenzie Holmes scored 17 points, Sara Scalia added 15 points as the Hoosiers won by the fourth-largest margin in program history.
Indiana pulled away in the second quarter as UMass Lowell went nine-plus minutes without a field goal. The Hoosiers went on a 23-3 run during the drought and led 49-17 at halftime.
Lilly Meister had 10 points for Indiana (2-0), which plays No. 5 Tennessee on Monday. The Hoosiers finished with 34 points off 20 turnovers.
No. 25 MICHIGAN 91, St. FRANCIS (Pa.) 36: In Ann Arbor, Michigan, Emily Kiser scored 25 points, Laila Phelia added 21 points in the Wolverines’ rout.
Michigan scored the opening 12 points of the game and led 49-12 at halftime after forcing 20 turnovers and holding St. Francis to 5-of-21 shooting. The Wolverines finished the game with 19 steals.