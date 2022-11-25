PORTLAND, Ore. – Caleb Grill hit seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 31 points and Iowa State rallied in the final five minutes to stun No. 1 North Carolina 70-65 on Friday in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Invitational.
Iowa State (5-0) picked up just its third win over a team ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25.
Grill was averaging 7.7 points and had made just 4 of 24 3-point attempts for the season entering Friday. But he couldn’t be stopped from beyond the arc, hitting a pair of big 3s to spark Iowa State’s late rally over UNC (5-1).
ST. BONAVENTURE 63, NOTRE DAME 51: At Elmont, New York, Kyrell Luc scored 16 points, and the Bonnies (4-2) led throughout Friday in handing the Irish their first loss in the Gotham Classic.
Nate Laszewski had 11 points and eight rebounds and Ven-Allen Lubin pulled down 13 boards to go with 10 points for the Irish (5-1), which finished at 35% shooting, far below the 52% they had coming in. They were 2 of 17 from 3-point range.
No. 22 TENNESSEE 64, No. 3 KANSAS 50: At Paradise Island, Bahamas, Santiago Vescovi scored 20 points as the Volunteers defeated the reigning national champions in Friday night’s championship game at the Battle 4 Atlantis.
Vescovi hit five 3-pointers to drive the offense for the Volunteers (5-1).
No. 8 DUKE 71, XAVIER 64: At Portland, Oregon, Jeremy Roach scored a season-high 21 points and the Blue Devils (6-1) advanced to the Phil Knight Legacy championship game.
The Musketeers (4-2) scored just two points in the final five minutes.
WISCONSIN 64, USC 59: At Paradise Island, Bahamas, Chucky Hepburn capped a 17-point game with a steal and layup with 10.5 seconds to play to secure the Badgers third place in the Battle for Atlantis.
Central Noble grad Conner Essegian had four 3-pointers and 12 points off the bench for the Badgers (5-1).
VERMONT 78, BALL STATE 73: In Nassau, Bahamas, the Cardinals hit just 11 of 24 (45.8%) from the free-throw line in the loss to the Catamounts (2-5) in the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship.
Jaylin Sellers had 21 points to lead the Cardinals (3-2).
Women
No. 2 STANFORD 93, FLORIDA GULF COAST 69: At Honolulu, Haley Jones had 24 points and 14 rebounds to help the Cardinal (6-1) pull away in the first round of the Rainbow Wahine Showdown.
No. 3 UCONN 78, DUKE 50: At Portland, Oregon, Lou Lopez-Senechal scored 23 points and the Huskies routed the Blue Devils 78-50 in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament.
Homestead’s Ayanna Patterson had six points and two rebounds for UConn (4-0).
FLORIDA STATE 76, PURDUE 75: At Playa Del Carmen, Mexico, the Seminoles started the fourth quarter on a 10-2 run to take their first lead of the game and hand the Boilermakers (5-1) their first loss of the season at the Cancun Challenge.
Madison Layden and Lasha Petree led Purdue with 15 points each.