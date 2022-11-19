LAS VEGAS – Armaan Franklin scored a career-high 26 points, and No. 16 Virginia used a big second-half run to knock off No. 5 Baylor 86-79 on Friday night in the team’s first game since three Cavaliers football players were killed in a campus shooting.
Virginia’s players wore sweatshirts during warmups that honored the victims from Sunday’s shooting, which led to the cancellation of the Cavaliers’ scheduled home game a day later.
The Cavaliers (3-0) will play the winner of Friday night’s matchup between No. 19 Illinois and No. 8 UCLA in Sunday’s championship of the Continental Tire Main Event. Baylor (3-1) faces the loser in the consolation game.
Virginia went on a 21-2 run in the second half and twice went ahead by 22 points. Franklin, the former IU player, scored 10 points during that burst, and he finished 7 of 12 from the field, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range.
NORTHWESTERN 60, PURDUE FORT WAYNE 52: At Evanston, Illinois, Boo Buie scored 28 points, making a career-high seven 3-pointers, and the Wildcats held off a second-half charge by the Mastodons in an on-campus game of the Cancun Challenge.
Buie hit a jumper and a 3-pointer, keeping the Wildcats (4-0) ahead 58-52 with 1:46 to go. His personal 5-0 run turned back a challenge from the Mastodons, who had made five of six free throws over a two-minute span to get within one point after trailing by 16 with 16:25 to go.
Bobby Planutis led the Mastodons (2-2) with 14 points including 4 of 9 from 3-point range. Jarred Godfrey added 12 points but was just 2 of 10 from behind the arc. Ra Kpedi had 10 points and 10 rebounds for PFW.
The Mastodons were just 18 of 55 (32.7%) from the field and 8 of 35 (22.9%) from 3. They came in tied for second in the nation in 3-point shooting at 34.3%.
NOTRE DAME 66, LIPSCOMB 65: At South Bend, Dane Goodwin scored 24 points and buried a go-ahead 3-pointer with 14 seconds remaining to lift the Fighting Irish over the upset-minded Bisons on Friday night.
Nate Laszewski and Goodwin hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Irish (4-0) a 50-40 lead with 10 minutes left to play. The Bisons battled back and took a 63-61 lead with 2:12 remaining.
Cormac Ryan scored in the paint for Notre Dame to knot the score at 63. Lipscomb went up two on Derrin Boyd’s layup with 1:31 left. Trey Wertz missed a layup for the Irish and Trey Benham missed a jumper at the other end before Goodwin settled matters with an assist from Ryan. Boyd missed a jumper on the game’s final shot.
TRINE 58, BENEDICTINE (ILL.) 57: At Crawfordsville, senior forward Brent Cox hit a 3-pointer with just over a minute remaining to punctuate a comeback victory in the opening game of the Great Lakes Invitational. Cox led the Thunder (3-0) with 13 points while Connor Joens added 12. Emmanuel Megnanglo added nine points and 10 rebounds.
Women
TRINE 66, EDGEWOOD 51: At Angola, Sam Underwood had a team-high 14 points and 12 rebounds as the Thunder (2-1) pulled away in the fourth quarter. Leading by seven after three, Trine outscored the visitors 26-18 in the fourth quarter. Sidney Wagner added 10 points and six assists.