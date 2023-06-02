Indiana baseball opened its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2019 with a victory over No. 2 seed West Virginia on Friday, breaking open a back-and-forth game with a five-run ninth inning on the way to a 12-6 victory at Kentucky Proud Park in the Lexington, Kentucky, Regional.
Homestead graduate Carter Mathison went 3 for 4 with a double, an RBI single, three runs scored and a walk in his first tournament game.
The third-seeded Hoosiers (42-18), seeking their first Regional title since reaching the College World Series in 2013, will face No. 1 seed Kentucky (37-18) at 6 p.m. today for a spot in the Regional championship.
Indiana took the lead for good Friday with three runs in the fifth, turning a 4-3 deficit into a 6-4 lead with the help of a throwing error on a sacrifice bunt and a wild pitch from Mountaineers starter Blaine Traxel. A three-run home run from Josh Pyne, his seventh of the season, sealed the victory in the ninth.
Hoosiers ace Luke Sinnard started on the mound and set the IU single-season strikeout record with his 110th whiff of the season in the first inning, but left the game after two innings and five strikeouts with an apparent arm injury.
INDIANA STATE 6, WRIGHT STATE 5: in Terre Haute, Grant Magill delivered a two-run single for the tying and go-ahead runs in the eighth inning as regional host Indiana State rallied.
With Indiana State trailing 5-3, Josue Urdaneta singled leading off the eighth and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Adam Pottinger, his second RBI of the game. The next two batters walked before Magill delivered his clutch single.
Jared Spencer pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his sixth save. Zach Davidson (4-1) pitched four scoreless innings in relief of starter Matt Jachec.
The No. 1 regional seed Sycamores (43-15) advance to a winner’s bracket game today. No. 4 Wright State (39-22) will play a loser-out game.
Wright State took an early 4-1 lead with two runs in the second inning and two more in the third. Boston Smith laced a two-run double to right-center in the second and Gehrig Anglin hit a two-run homer in the third.
Pottinger hit his 20th home run of the season, a solo shot in the sixth.
KENTUCKY 4, BALL STATE 0: In Lexington, Kentucky, Devin Burkes homered, Emilien Pitre hit a two-run single in the eighth inning as the No. 12 overall seed Wildcats rolled in the Lexington Regional.
It was Kentucky’s first shutout in an NCAA Tournament game since a 2-0 win over Mississippi State in the 1949 NCAA District III Tournament.
Kentucky (37-18), which is hosting an NCAA baseball regional for just the third time in school history, advances to the winners’ bracket. Ball State (36-22) plays in a consolation game today.
Redshirt freshman Travis Smith got into the fifth inning, allowing no runs and just three hits and sophomore reliever Mason Moore pitched five perfect innings for his third win of the season.
Cardinals starter Trennor O’Donnell (5-4) gave up four hits, two runs (one earned), struck out five and walked one in 7 1/3 innings.
Ball State had runners on second and third with just one out in the first inning, but Smith induced a line out and finished the frame with a strikeout to get out of trouble.