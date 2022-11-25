IOWA CITY, Iowa – Casey Thompson threw for three touchdowns, and Nebraska ruined Iowa’s chance to clinch the Big Ten West Division title outright with a 24-17 win Friday.
The loss by the Hawkeyes (7-5, 5-4) opens the door for Purdue (7-4, 5-3), which can earn a berth in the league championship game with a win today at Indiana in the Old Oaken Bucket game.
Iowa needs losses by Purdue and Illinois today to have a chance at back-to-back West Division titles.
The Huskers (4-8, 3-6) snapped a five-game losing streak and a seven-game losing streak to Iowa.
Iowa had a chance to tie the game in the closing minutes, getting the ball twice in the last 3:20 after closing to within 24-17 on a 45-yard field goal by Drew Stevens. But backup quarterback Alex Padilla threw incomplete on fourth down on the first possession. Nebraska linebacker Chris Kolarevic’s interception with 42 seconds left completed the Huskers’ win.
It was reported Friday that Nebraska and former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule were finalizing a deal to make him the Cornhuskers’ coach. Nebraska reportedly made Rhule an offer Thursday that persuaded the ex-Temple and Baylor coach to return to college after two-plus years in the NFL.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE 30, No. 17 NORTH CAROLINA 27, OT: At Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Ben Finley threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns in his first career start, and the Wolfpack held on to beat the Tar Heels on Friday when Noah Burnette duck-hooked a 35-yard field goal attempt in the second overtime.
Drake Maye connected with Antoine Green from 4 yards out on the final play of regulation to tie the game at 24, but N.C. State (8-4, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) kept the ACC Coastal Division champion Tar Heels (9-3, 6-2) out of the end zone in the first overtime.
No. 18 UCLA 35, CALIFORNIA 28: At Berkeley, California, Dorian Thompson-Robinson ran for two touchdowns and passed for another as the Bruins rallied from an 11-point deficit.
The Bruins (9-3, 6-3 Pac-12, No. 16 CFP) racked up 541 yards of offense, including 352 on the ground, and rebounded from a narrow defeat to USC the previous week that eliminated them from league title contention.
No. 19 TULANE 27, No. 24 CINCINNATI 24: At Cincinnati, Michael Pratt found Shae Wyatt with a 30-yard touchdown pass with five minutes left to as the Green Wave earned the right to host the American Conference Championship game.
Tyjae Spears rushed for two touchdowns and had 181 yards to contribute to the cause for Tulane (10-2, 7-1 AAC), which beat Cincinnati (9-3, 6-2) for the first time in five tries. Tulane also snapped the Bearcats’ 32-game home streak.
No. 23 TEXAS 38, BAYLOR 27: At Austin, Texas, Bijan Robinson rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns, Jaylan Ford made his fourth interception of the season, and the Longhorns (8-4, 6-3 Big 12) kept alive their chances of making the conference title game.
If Kansas can beat No. 15 Kansas State today, Texas will face No. 4 TCU for the Big 12 championship.
Robinson carried 29 times, including 22 in the second half, when he gained 150 yards.