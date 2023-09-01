Madison King was the individual winner in a 5K meet for the first time in her collegiate career with her personal best time of 17:16.7 on Friday for the Purdue Fort Wayne women's cross country team at the Mastodon Alumni Open.
The Mastodons won the event with 21 points. Trine (50) came in second. Nine runners had their fastest season-opening time ever.
King now holds the second spot all-time in program history on top 10 list. Brooke Neal finished third overall, but second among collegiate runners, with her personal best time of 18:13.5. She now ranks ninth in the school's record book.
Four more Mastodons finished in the top 10: Riley Tate finished sixth (19:05.9), Ava Genovese finished seventh with her personal best time of 19:10.7, Lydia Carrell finished eighth with her personal best time of 19:16.4 and Faith Allen finished ninth (19:25.3) in her first collegiate meet.
Mercedes Sarver also ran a personal best time of 19:55.3, placing 14th. Haylee Hile was 16th in her first collegiate meet, running a time of 20:03.2.
Madeleine Wisniewski was 37th (24.23.1), Grace Auckley was 38th (24:28.0) and Emma Collison was 42nd (26:28.5).
The Mastodons will run again at the Jaguar Invitational hosted by IUPUI on Sept. 15.
PFW volleyball beats Stony Brook
Maggie Castleman had the best match of her career to lead Purdue Fort Wayne to a 3-1 win (24-26, 25-19, 25-19, 25-23) over Stony Brook in the opening match of the Red Flash Classic in Loretto, Pennsylvania.
Castleman, a Heritage product, finished the match with a 24-kill, 10-dig double-double. Panna Ratkai also had a career-bests of 18 kills and 16 digs for a double-double.
LonDynn Betts added a double-double with 15 digs and 10 assists.
Mastodons men's golf places 7th
The Purdue Fort Wayne men's golf team recorded one of its best tournament-long scores at the Colonel Shootout at Richmond, Kentucky, finishing the event with an 854. That mark is the third-best 54-hole score in program history.
Kasey Lilly finished in a tie for seventh with a 69-69-71-209. Hunter Mefford tied for 18th, shooting 74-67-72-213. Burke Pitz finished in a tie for 20th with his 74-69-71-214. Freshman AJ Agnew shot 74-68-73-215 to tie for 29th in his first collegiate action. Jadden Ousley and Nick Bellush tied for 47th with a pair of 221's.
The Mastodons finished the event in seventh place in the 12-team field.
PFW men’s soccer home opener a draw
The home opener for the Purdue Fort Wayne men’s soccer team started well but ended in a 2-2 draw with the Bellarmine Knights.
Both PFW goals came in the first half. Christian Leon used a header for his first goal of the season in the 21st minute, and Luke Morrell scored in the 40th minute. The Knights tied it in the 88th minute.