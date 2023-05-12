McKINNEY, Texas – Scottie Scheffler says he tries not to put too much emphasis on winning one tournament over another, even when his hometown AT&T Byron Nelson is in play.
Ryan Palmer isn’t keeping any secrets. Win the Nelson not far from his home in another Dallas-Fort Worth suburb, knowing it would qualify the 46-year-old Texan for next week’s PGA Championship?
“I’d win this tournament and stay home next week, to be honest with you,” said Palmer, who lives in Colleyville but was born and raised in Amarillo in West Texas. “That means more to me.”
Scheffler shot his second consecutive 7-under 64 on Friday for a one-shot lead over Palmer and Mackenzie Hughes. Palmer’s 65 and a 64 from Hughes put them at 13-under 129. Si Woo Kim shot 66 and was 11 under.
S.Y. Noh, who tied the course record with an opening-round 60, birdied his first two holes before playing the final 16 in 5 over. The South Korean had three 6s in a round of 74 and was 8 under, six back.
Two-time defending champion K.H. Lee made the cut on the number at 4 under, but the South Korean’s bid to become the first player in 12 years to win a tournament three consecutive times is all but gone. Lee birdied three of his final six holes just to make the weekend.
Last year, Scheffler shared the hometown spotlight with fellow former Texas Longhorn Jordan Spieth, who had to withdraw from this year’s event because of a wrist injury.
LPGA: At Clifton, New Jersey, two-time LPGA Tour player of the year Jin Young Ko shot her second straight 4-under 68 on Friday in the Founders Cup and shared the halfway lead with 37-year-old nonwinner Sarah Kemp.
Kemp, whose best finish on tour is a tie for second in 2019, had a one-stroke lead with three holes to play but pulled her drive on the par 4 16th at Upper Montclair Country Club.
The Australian was short of the elevated green on her second shot and missed a long par putt after a chip from a tough stance. She had a 65 to match Ko at 8-under 136.
Defending champion Minjee Lee (69), South Korean rookie Hae Ran Ryu (70) and Aditi Ashok (68) were a shot behind the leaders and one ahead of American Cheyenne Knights (70).
CHAMPIONS: In Birmingham, Alabama, Ernie Els birdied the final two holes to cap off a 6-under 66 and take a one-stroke lead over Paul Broadhurst on Friday in the second round of the Regions Tradition, the first of five PGA Tour Champions majors.
Els birdied three of the final four holes, marred by his lone bogey of the day on No. 16, to move to 10-under 134 on the Founders Course at Greystone.
The World Golf Hall of Famer is seeking his fourth senior tour victory and second of the year.
LIV GOLF: At Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Branden Grace couldn’t miss with his irons or his putter Friday on his way to a 9-under 61 to build a two-shot lead after one round of LIV Golf Tulsa.
Grace finished with three straight birdies at Cedar Ridge, a course in the Tulsa suburbs that last hosted the LPGA Tour in 2008.
He needed them to hold off Dustin Johnson, who showed signs of shaking off some rust by finishing with five straight birdies.
Johnson and Brendan Steele each shot a 63.
DP WORLD: In Antwerp, Belgium, unheralded Swedish golfer Simon Forsstrom maintained his one-stroke lead in the Soudal Open by posting a 4-under 67 in the second round.
The 429th-ranked Forsstrom, who came through qualifying school at the end of last year to get his tour card, carded five birdies and a bogey in his first 15 holes before parring his way home.
Jeong weon Ko of France moved to second with his successive rounds of 66.