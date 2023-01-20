LA QUINTA, Calif. – Rookie Davis Thompson made three more eagles Friday for a total of five through 36 holes to tie the PGA Tour record for the most in a 72-hole tournament since 1983, and he still didn’t put any more distance between himself and Jon Rahm at The American Express.
Thompson also carded his first bogeys of the tournament, which were hardly enough to slow him down. One day after making consecutive eagles in shooting 10-under 62 at La Quinta to take the first-round lead, Thompson carded an 8-under 64 on the Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West. He had three eagles, four birdies and two bogeys.
The 23-year-old who played college golf at Georgia was at 18-under 126, two strokes ahead of Rahm, who also shot 64 on the Nicklaus course.
“I just had some good numbers into par-5s and was able to execute my shots,” Thompson said. “I had some putts drop. So it was nice to make some eagles.”
Thompson will play the Stadium Course today, which will host the final round Sunday after the 54-hole cut in this pro-am event, which uses three courses.
The other players to make five eagles in a four-round tournament since 1983 were Justin Rose in the 2022 Canadian Open, Dustin Johnson in the 2020 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Austin Cook in the 2019 Barbasol Championship, Keegan Bradley and Brandt Snedeker in the 2018 Canadian Open, and Davis Love III in the 1994 Sony Open. Only Johnson won.
Rahm, the world’s fourth-ranked player who won two weeks ago at Kapalua, matched his score from a day earlier at La Quinta.
LPGA: In Orlando, Florida, Brooke Henderson shot a 6-under 66 Friday to build a four-shot lead in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.
Playing alongside Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam, who is competing in the celebrity division, Henderson ran off four birdies beginning at the second hole.
The 28 other LPGA pros in the winners-only field swiftly entered into scramble mode. Henderson’s closest pursuers going into the third round are Nelly Korda, England’s Charley Hull and Wei-Ling Hsu of Taiwan. They each shot 69.
DP WORLD: In Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Guido Migliozzi and Francesco Molinari are impressing in front of Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald for the second straight week.
The Italians – hopefuls for the contest against the U.S. outside Rome in September – are tied atop the leader board at the Abu Dhabi Championship after two rounds.
They’ll take a one-shot lead into the weekend at 10-under overall at Yas Island Links. Play was suspended Friday for fading light.
CHAMPIONS: At Hualalai, Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii, Steve Stricker had 12 birdies – six on each nine – and no bogeys on his way to an 11-under 60 Friday at the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Champion.
Stricker is at 16-under after two rounds and holds a two-shot lead over Alex Cejka (64) and a three-shot edge over Darren Clarke (66).