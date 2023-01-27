SAN DIEGO – Jon Rahm made an impressive charge up the leader board on his favorite course with a 6-under 66 Friday, which is now moving day at Torrey Pines, to pull within two shots of leader Sam Ryder after the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Rahm, ranked No. 3 in the world, is 18 holes away from potentially winning his third straight start and taking over at No. 1 for the first time since March 20. He began Friday at 4 under and tied for 14th, and moved into sole possession of second place after an eagle on the par-5 ninth hole that capped his second stretch of playing four holes in 5 under in two days.
While Rahm heated up on a gorgeous, calm day on the municipal course overlooking the Pacific Ocean, Ryder parred his last 12 holes for a 72, missing a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th. Ryder was at 12-under 204 through 54 holes while Rahm was 10 under.
Rahm is contending for his 10th PGA Tour victory. Ryder, 33, is seeking his first.
“I’m pretty calm, honestly,” Rahm said. “I’ve won my last two tournaments, so I have no reason not to believe that I can do it one more time.”
Tony Finau, 12 shots back when he started his third round on the back nine, turned in 4-under 32 and then holed his approach from 138 yards on the par-4 first hole for an eagle. He shot an 8-under 64, the best round of the week on the South Course, to move into third place, four back.
DP WORLD: In Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed produced big first-round finishes at the Dubai Desert Classic in what could lead to an intriguing showdown as the competition heads to a Monday conclusion.
LIV Golf series players Richard Bland and Ian Poulter were tied atop the leader board at 8-under overall when second-round play was suspended because of fading light. It was the second straight day of disrupted play at Emirates Golf Club.
McIlroy and Reed, another LIV golfer, were in the news after some pre-tournament friction between two of golf’s most high-profile players, and both completed their rounds at 6-under 66 in brief appearances on opposite ends of the course Friday.
Angel Hidalgo was one shot behind the leaders and Louis de Jager was at 6 under with McIlroy and Reed, who will start their second rounds today.
The competition will conclude Monday.