PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Kurt Kitayama is starting to feel more comfortable each time he gets in contention on the PGA Tour, and the Californian can only hope that’s the case going into the weekend at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Kitayama opened with 10 straight pars before getting on track and finished birdie-par on two of the tougher holes at Pebble Beach for a 2-under 70 that gave him a one-shot lead Friday.
Kitayama was at 9-under 134 and led by one over Keith Mitchell, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett and Hank Lebioda.
The way the forecast looks, getting comfortable on the Monterey Peninsula takes on a different meaning. Starting times for today were moved up one hour because of strong winds in the forecast.
Mitchell (68), Wu (66) and Bramlett (67) all played at Monterey Peninsula.
Seamus Power of Ireland delivered the low round of a day that began with rain before giving way to steady wind and occasionally chilly weather when the shifting clouds kept the sun away. He had a 64 at Monterey Peninsula to get within two of the lead. Power is tied with four others at 7-under.
Viktor Hovland, who won a U.S. Amateur and was low amateur in the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, is playing this tournament for the first time. He shot 67 at Monterey Peninsula and was three shots to par behind.
Jordan Spieth had a 68 at Monterey Peninsula and was five behind.
DP WORLD: In Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, David Law’s strong finish gave the Scot a share of the lead with Adrian Meronk and Rasmus Højgaard at the halfway point of the Ras Al Khaimah Championship.
Law’s bogey-free 8-under 64 included an eagle and three birdies over the last five holes at Al Hamra Golf Club to reach 11-under overall. Polish golfer Meronk made seven birdies in his 65 including four straight from the 11th hole. Højgaard’s 67 included six birdies and a costly bogey on the 16th when he was briefly in the lead at 12 under.
ASIAN: In King Abdullah, Economic City, Saudi Arabia, Abraham Ancer of Mexico had a 4-under 66 and led by one shot over PGA Tour rookie of the year Cameron Young in the Saudi International.
The Asian Tour event had a majority of Saudi-funded LIV Golf players, including Ancer. Young, who had a second straight 65, was among players who received a release from the PGA Tour to play. Ancer was at 11-under 129. Marc Leishman (64) and Louis Oosthuizen (67) were among those three shots behind.
British Open champion Cameron Smith, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau all missed the cut. Also missing the cut was Bubba Watson, who is playing for the first time since the PGA Championship last May.