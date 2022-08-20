WILMINGTON, Del. – Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time.
Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for a double bogey on the 17th for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship.
Scott is at 8-under 134.
Masters champion Scottie Scheffler opened with three straight birdies and then cooled for 67, while Jordan Spieth’s hopes for a bogey-free round ended by a few inches when his tee shot caught the sticky first cut instead of the fairway. His bogey gave him a 67.
They were one shot behind, along with Cameron Young (68) and Corey Conners (67).
Xander Schauffele holed out with a wedge on the 17th hole for an eagle and a 69, and he was in he group two shots behind that included defending champion Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy, who chipped in for birdie on his final hole for another 68.
CHAMPIONS: In Endicott, New York, Darren Clarke, Jim Furyk and Vijay Singh shared the lead at 7-under 65 on Friday in the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, with four more major champions right behind at En-Joie Golf Club.
Padraig Harrington and Duffy Waldorf followed at 66, and Ernie Els, Mike Weir, Y.E. Yang and Brandt Jobe shot 67. Waldorf and Jobe are the only non-major winners in the top nine.
Charles Schwab Cup leader Steven Alker was tied for 39th at 71. Bernhard Langer, the 64-year-old star who the event in 2014, also shot 71.
DP WORLD: In Vysoky Ujezd, Czech Republic, Gavin Green hit two eagles to break the course record with a 9-under 63 and take a three-shot lead after the second round of the Czech Masters.
Green eagled the par-5 first and 10th holes and added five birdies in his flawless round for a 14-under total of 130 at the Albatross Golf Resort near Prague.
LADIES EUROPEAN: In Sotogrande, Spain, Jessica Korda shot a 4-under 68 to extend her lead to six shots going into the final day of the Aramco Team Series and also won the team event.
She was six shots ahead of Pauline Roussin of France (68), while Nelly Korda – Jessica’s sister – was a shot back in third after a 69.
In the 36-hole team event, the quartet including Jessica Korda, Tereza Melecka, Noora Komulainen and amateur Malcolm Borwick won by one shot after finishing 33-under over two rounds.
US AMATEUR: In Paramus, New Jersey, Texas A&M senior Sam Bennett took down Stewart Hagestad as he continued his march through a tough draw and reached the semifinals of the U.S. Amateur at Ridgewood Country Club.
Next up is Dylan Menante, the No. 8 amateur in the world, who ran off four straight holes on the front nine to beat 15-year-old Nicholas Gross, 4 and 3.
In the other quarterfinal matches, Ben Carr held off a late rally for a 2-and-1 victory over Alex Price, and Derek Hitchner advanced with a 3-and-2 win over Shea Lague. Hitchner had to survive a 15-for-11 playoff just to reach match play.