GREENSBORO, N.C. – Russell Henley remained in a familiar spot with a 4-under 66 on Friday that gave him the lead at the Wyndham Championship for the fifth time in the last 10 rounds, just not the round that counts toward winning.
Billy Horschel and Justin Thomas made late moves that could help salvage their seasons.
The Wyndham Championship is the final PGA Tour stop before the lucrative postseason begins for the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup.
Henley opened with a 62, then finished off his second round with two straight birdies.
Henley was at 12-under 128, one shot ahead of Horschel, who is at No. 116 in the FedEx Cup and most likely needs to finish alone in second to secure a spot in the playoffs that start next week in Memphis, Tennessee. He rose to task with a 62, his lowest score ever on the PGA Tour.
Thomas, who is No. 79 in the FedEx Cup and is in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time, carded a 65 on Friday. He likely needs to finish 15th or better to get into the top 70.
LPGA/EUROPEAN: At Irvine, Scotland, Hinako Shibuno birdied the final hole Friday to maintain a two-shot lead at the Women’s Scottish Open after a 4-under 68 in the second round.
The Japanese player started her round with a bogey but was flawless after that with five birdies overall for a 12-under total of 132.
Maja Stark of Sweden had the best round of the day to surge into second place after a 7-under 65. Celine Boutier of France, who won the Évian Championship last Sunday, and Sarah Kemp of Australia were tied for third, another three shots back after both shot a 68.
LIV: At White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, Matthew Wolff finally put some attention on his golf game Friday when he got off to a torrid start and then had three late birdies for a 9-under 61, giving him a two-shot lead after the opening round of LIV Golf Greenbrier.
David Puig and Harold Varner III each had a 63 on the Old White course, which previously had a nine-year run hosting a PGA Tour event.
Wolff was criticized last month by his Smash captain, Brooks Koepka, who accused him in a Sports Illustrated interview of quitting during rounds and not putting in the effort. Koepka referred to Wolff as “talent wasted.”