ATLANTA – One bad shot during practice led to Collin Morikawa spending two hours looking for a fix. And now he has a scoring record at East Lake that previously belonged to Tiger Woods.
Morikawa followed his 61 with another clean card for a 6-under 64 on Friday in the Tour Championship, giving him the lowest 36-hole score at East Lake and a share of the lead with Viktor Hovland going into the weekend of the FedEx Cup finale.
“Sometimes just being out there when you don’t realize that you’re out there for that long of a period, but you find one thing that you hope works,” said Morikawa, winless since the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai at the end of 2021.
“I’ve done that for the past few years, hoping that we’re going to find that one thing that clicks and right now, I’m going to stick with it.”
Scores can look inflated at the Tour Championship because players start at various points under par depending on the FedEx Cup position.
Morikawa shot 125 without a bogey over two days in extreme heat.
He was No. 24 in the FedEx Cup and started at 1-under par. Hovland, who has been hotter than Atlanta dating to the final round in the BMW Championship last week, was the No. 2 seed and began the tournament at 8 under.
They now are 16-under par, two shots clear of top seed Scottie Scheffler. The world’s No. 1 player missed only two greens and made enough birdie chances Friday for a 65 after an opening-round 71.
The difference?
“I was six shots better,” Scheffler said.
That’s about the only simple math in the FedEx Cup, that and the $18 million to the winner.
Five players shot 65 or lower.
“There’s going to be a lot more low scores, a lot more birdies made. I’m going to have to continue that heading into the next two days,” Morikawa said.
Keegan Bradley, doing what he can to make those six wild-card picks even tougher for Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson, birdied three of his last five holes for a 67 and was at 13-under.
Masters champion Jon Rahm (65) and Xander Schauffele (64) were four shots behind.
Rory McIlroy, who has been dealing with back spasms since Tuesday, felt marginally better on Friday though he still struggles to go after shots with a shorter iron, and he isn’t launching drives like he normally does.
He had a 67 and was at 10-under, six shots behind.
“I’m limited in what I can do, but I’m here grinding away, battling away,” McIlroy said. “So happy to be through 36 holes.”
CHAMPIONS: The first round of the Ally Challenge in Grand Blanc, Michigan, was postponed because of rain. The first and second rounds will be played today.
DP WORLD: In Vysoky Ujezd, Czech Republic, Alexander Bjork, Nicolai Hojgaard and Ludvig Aberg delivered strong Ryder Cup auditions at the Czech Masters. Playing alongside European team captain Luke Donald, the 103rd-ranked Bjork shot a bogey-free 6-under 66 to take a one-stroke lead on 13-under par after the second round of the European tour event at the Albatross Golf Resort near Prague.
Hojgaard and Aberg, two of the hottest young European players around, were grouped with one of Donald’s assistants, Francesco Molinari, and shot 67 and 66, respectively.