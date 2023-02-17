New Haven sophomore Easton Doster kept his perfect record intact and his dream of winning a state championship alive Friday, posting a 6-4 victory over Columbus North’s Justice Thornton in an opening-round match at 132 pounds at the 85th annual IHSAA Wrestling State Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Eight area wrestlers won their opening-round matches Friday, guaranteeing a spot in the top eight and a chance to compete today for a state title. The quarterfinals begin at 9 a.m. with the semifinals to follow, and the championship round at 7:30 p.m.
Garrett freshman Carter Fielden also advanced to today, outpointing fellow ninth grader Sontonio Sessa of Crown Point, 5-1, in an opening-round match at 120.
Sessa was one of 11 state qualifiers for the defending champion Bulldogs, the second-best total of the 106 schools that sent at least one competitor to state, as Center Grove qualified 12.
In the team competition, Crown Point had 38 points to Brownsburg’s 29.5.
DeKalb’s Braxton Miller took an 11-1 major decision over New Prairie’s Jayden Lewis at 145.
At 152, Carroll senior Jackson Todd scored a takedown late in overtime, advancing with a 13-9 win over Center Grove’s Silas Stits. A takedown with eight seconds left in the second period ultimately handed Bellmont’s Gavin Davis a 3-2 defeat to Tell City’s Tyce DuPont. Wawasee’s Hunter Miller will join Todd in the quarters at 152, beating Zach Lang of Hamilton Southeastern 3-0.
An early takedown and near fall powered a 10-5 win for Bellmont’s Duke Myers at 170 over Heritage Hills’ Jett Goldsberry.
Snider sophomore De’Alcapon Veazy ensured his second straight podium finish with a 4-1 win over Columbus East’s Jackson East at 182.
Northrop’s Julante Hinton advanced by scoring a pin 31 seconds into overtime at 220.
Garrett senior Hayden Brady, the first four-time state qualifier in school history, surrendered a reversal with 20 seconds left in a narrow 8-7 loss to Brownsburg’s Landen Haines at 126.
Boys basketball
HOMESTEAD 69, CARROLL 55: At Carroll, the Spartans ended on a 36-13 run over the final 11:50. Will Jamison scored 25 and Kyron Kaopuiki added 16 for Homestead (17-5, 7-1 SAC), besting a game-high 27 points from Jaxon Pardon of the Chargers (12-8, 6-3).
SOUTH SIDE 80, SNIDER 78: At South Side, Jayden Morris scored in the final seconds on a jumper in the lane to lift the Archers (4-17, 2-7 SAC) over the Panthers (3-19, 1-8).
BISHOP DWENGER 54, NORTHROP 51, OT: At Dwenger, Preston Ross scored 18 points as the Saints (8-13, 3-6 SAC) claimed their final SAC game of the season. Sam Campbell added 14 for Dwenger, and Dalman Alexander had with a team-high 12 for the Bruins (4-17, 2-7).
NORTH SIDE 58, BISHOP LUERS 55: At Luers, Jaxson Fugate scored 21 points to lead the Legends (13-8, 6-3 SAC) over the Knights (7-14, 3-6).
NORWELL 36, JAY COUNTY 35: In Portland, the Northeast 8 champion Knights (19-2), ranked No. 3 in Class 3A, got 19 points from Luke McBride to claim their 12th straight win.
BELLMONT 49, BLUFFTON 37: In Bluffton, 16 points from Austin James propelled the Braves (12-8). Tucker Jenkins scored 18 points for the Tigers (2-17).
CENTRAL NOBLE 64, FREMONT 55: In Fremont, Conner Lemmon and Isaiah Gard each scored 15 as the Cougars (16-6, 6-3 NECC), gave coach John Bodey his 200th career coaching victory. The Eagles fell to 10-10, 4-5.
WEST NOBLE 50, ADAMS CENTRAL 47: In Ligonier, the Class 3A No. 4 Chargers improved to 18-2, making a three-point lead after three quarters hold up. The Flying Jets fell to 16-5.
BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 63, ANTWERP (Ohio) 48: At Blackhawk, Josh Furst scored 22 points, Gage Sefton added 20 and the Class 2A No. 4 Braves (18-3) overcame the Green Meadows Conference Player of the Year Landon Brewer’s 20 points.
ANGOLA 44, EASTSIDE 41: In Butler, action picked up after the Blazers (8-13, 1-8 NECC) led 3-2 lead after one quarter. The Hornets improved to 6-13 overall, 5-3 NECC.