For the second time in seven days, Woodlan suffered an overtime defeat to an ACAC opponent.
On Friday in Monroeville, a 3-pointer from Luke Saylor late in the extra session lifted Heritage past the Warriors, 57-54, six days after Adams Central won the ACAC Tournament championship game over Woodlan in overtime.
Saylor led all scorers with 23 points. Saylor’s shot kept the Patriots (8-5, 3-0) as the lone unbeaten in ACAC play.
Dejay Gerig led three in double figures for the Warriors (13-4, 2-2) with 13.
BISHOP DWENGER 67, BISHOP LUERS 55: At Dwenger, the Saints (3-10, 1-4 SAC) finally got into the win column in league play, handing the Knights (5-10, 2-3) their eighth loss in nine games.
CONCORDIA 60, SNIDER 48: At Concordia, the Cadets (8-4, 4-1 SAC) won despite missing all nine of their 3-point attempts. Ajani Washington scored a game-high 17 points for Concordia, while Qualyn Clopton paced the Panthers (1-14, 0-5) with 13.
CARROLL 71, SOUTH SIDE 50: At Carroll, the Chargers (8-4, 3-2 SAC) extended a seven-point halftime lead to 15 by the end of the third quarter. The Archers (2-11 overall) fell to 0-5 in the SAC.
WAYNE 64, NORTHROP 56: At Northrop, the Generals (10-4, 4-1 SAC) pulled into a tie for second in the conference. The Bruins (3-10, 2-3) saw their five-game win streak against Wayne halted.
WEST NOBLE 82, FREMONT 57: In Fremont, the NECC-leading Chargers (13-1, 6-0) led by 30 after three quarters thanks to 32 points through the first 24 minutes from Bradyn Barth. The host Eagles (3-2 in NECC play) fell to 8-6 overall.
Girls
NORTHROP 62, WAYNE 27: At Northrop, Saniya Jackson scored 12 of her 17 points in the third quarter as the Bruins (18-2, 8-0 SAC) moved closer to clinching an SAC title. Northrop can secure an outright conference title with a win at home Friday against Homestead (7-1 in SAC). The Generals fell to 13-7 overall, 4-4 in league play.
SNIDER 58, CONCORDIA 42: At Concordia, Jordyn Poole’s 17-point night kept the SAC title hopes alive for the Panthers (15-6, 7-1).
If Homestead defeats Northrop and Snider wins at home against Carroll on Friday, the three teams will share the title.
The Cadets fell to 8-13, 3-5 in the conference.
BISHOP LUERS 54, BISHOP DWENGER 30: At Dwenger, the Knights (9-11, 2-6 SAC) snapped a two-game slide in the Battle of the Bishops thanks to 19 points from Annika Davis.
The Saints (7-15, 1-7) have won just once in their last eight.
CARROLL 71, SOUTH SIDE 31: At Carroll, Jersey Paul scored 20 points and Taylor Fordyce added 18 as the Chargers (12-6, 5-2 SAC) assured an over-.500 SAC finish. Justice Billingsley scored a game-high 25 for the Archers (2-14, 0-8).
COLUMBIA CITY 55, DEKALB 36: In Waterloo, the Eagles (18-2, 6-0 NE8) pulled one step closer to claiming the conference title, winning each quarter to knock off the Barons (11-9, 2-4).
BELLMONT 40, HUNTINGTON NORTH 37: In Huntington, the Braves (16-4, 4-2 NE8) rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit to knock off the Vikings (14-4, 3-3)
CENTRAL NOBLE 44, EASTSIDE 37: In Albion, the Cougars (20-2, 8-1 NECC) likely secured second place in the NECC, keeping control after taking a 23-16 halftime lead on the Blazers (14-7, 7-2).