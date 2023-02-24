Since the 2001-02 season, Carroll and Warsaw have closed out the regular season playing each other, with the Class 4A foes eyeing the contest as a great nonconference challenge to determine what may need some extra focus headed into sectionals.
On Friday in Warsaw, the Tigers pulled away for a 60-49 victory.
Warsaw (14-9) led just 37-36 after three quarters before outscoring the Chargers (12-10) 23-13 in the final eight minutes. Luke Bricker led four double-digit scorers for the Tigers with 18 points, while Jaxson Gould added 15. Jaiyre Sampson scored 13, one of three to finish with at least 10 for Carroll.
CONCORDIA 59, COLUMBIA CITY 55: At Concordia, the Cadets finished the final 3:04 on a 7-0 run to take the matchup of runner-ups in their respective conferences. Ajani Washington led SAC runner-up Concordia (16-6) with 15 points. Andrew Hedrick led the Eagles (13-10), the second-place finisher in the Northeast 8, with 16 points.
SOUTHWOOD 83, BLUFFTON 54: In Wabash, 51 points after halftime proved enough for the host Knights (10-12) despite Tucker Jenkins’ 18 for the Tigers (2-19).
WAWASEE 62, EAST NOBLE 46: In Syracuse, the Warriors (9-13) won the second half 35-24, getting 25 points from Collin Ziebarth and 13 rebounds from Collin Roberson. Mason Treesh netted 16 points for the Knights (3-19).
HERITAGE 49, MADISON-GRANT 44: In Monroeville, the Patriots surrendered just 10 first-half points to take the nonconference tilt against the 16-win Argylls. Luke Saylor poured in 29 points for Heritage (13-11).
JAY COUNTY 44, BELLMONT 43: In Portland, the Patriots (9-11) edged the Braves (12-11) despite 12 points from Andrew James and 10 from Kord Fuelling.
ADAMS CENTRAL 72, LAKEWOOD PARK 46: In Monroe, a 16-5 third-quarter edge helped the Flying Jets pull away to improve to 18-5. Micah McClure scored 23 for Adams Central and Isaac Schultz added 18, while Cameron Hindle led the Panthers (9-13) with 13.
KOKOMO 72, HUNTINGTON NORTH 36: In Huntington, with Purdue coach Matt Painter in attendance, Wildkats standout Flory Bidunga scored 18 points, pulled down 14 rebounds and blocked six shots as Class 4A No. 5 Kokomo (19-4) outscored the Vikings (8-15) 45-16 in the second half.
WEST NOBLE 68, GARRETT 55: In Garrett, the Class 3A No. 6 Chargers completed the regular season with 20 victories for the first time since 1972. Bradyn Barth and Austin Cripe both scored 23 points for NECC regular season champion West Noble (20-3, 9-1), while Drayton Myers scored 14 for the Railroaders (5-17, 1-9).
CENTRAL NOBLE 62, FAIRFIELD 34: In Albion, the Cougars led 35-21 at halftime to finish 7-3 in the NECC.
Central Noble (17-6 overall) has not finished under .500 in seven seasons with coach John Bodey.