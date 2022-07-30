ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – José Ramirez hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the fifth, Shane Bieber struck out eight in seven innings and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 on Friday night.
Ramirez’s 21st homer, a drive off Jeffrey Springs (3-3), gave Cleveland a 3-1 lead. Ramirez added a two-out RBI single in the eighth after Steven Kwan’s third single.
Bieber (5-6), just 2-3 in nine starts since June 3, gave up one run and five hits.
The Guardians won for the third time in four games. Tampa Bay has lost six of seven and leads Cleveland by 3 1/2 games for the AL’s third wild card.
InterleagueORIOLES 6, REDS 2: At Cincinnati, Cedric Mullins hit a tiebreaking, two-run single in a four-run ninth inning, and Baltimore won to move two games over .500 for the first time since April 2021.
Baltimore had not been two games over since it was 4-2 last year. The Orioles, 37-25 following a 14-24 start, are two games over after the All-Star break for the first time since September 2017. Baltimore is 16-7 in July, assured of consecutive winning months for the first time since May and June 2016.
Ramón Urías walked against Buck Farmer (0-1) leading off the ninth, Rougned Oder doubled and Mullins grounded a first-pitch changeup up the middle and into center field for a 4-2 lead.
Trey Mancini followed with a potential double-play grounder only for the ball to hit second base and bound over the glove of second baseman Jonathan India for an RBI single. Ryan Mountcastle followed with a sacrifice fly.
YANKEES 11, ROYALS 5: At New York, Aaron Judge became the first big leaguer with 40 homers this season, smashed a grand slam for No. 41 and robbed a home run in right field as New York rallied with an eight-run eighth inning.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa lined a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning as New York completed its major league-leading 29th comeback victory.
A free agent at the end of the season, Judge is on pace for 66 home runs, which would top Roger Maris’ club record of 61 in 1961. Judge, Maris and Babe Ruth in 1928 are the only Yankees with at least 40 homers by the end of July, per MLB.com.
Judge was lavished with “MVP!” chants throughout the night, none louder than after his slam in the eighth cemented yet another Yankees rally. He also had a single and finished with six RBIs.
All-Star catcher Salvador Perez hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in his return to the Royals’ lineup from the injured list for a 5-3 lead.
TIGERS 4, BLUE JAYS 2: At Toronto, Willi Castro homered for the second time in two games and Victor Reyes had three hits to lead Detroit.
Javier Báez reached base three times, Harold Castro hit a two-run single and Riley Greene scored twice for the Tigers, who came in having lost five of eight since the All-Star break.
The Blue Jays lost All-Star right-hander Alek Manoah in the sixth inning after he was hit on the right elbow by Jonathan Schoop’s comebacker. The team said X-rays revealed no fracture.